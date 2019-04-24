Cory Booker basically says it’s Islamophobia to criticize Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar doesn’t like Jews or Americans much and has made it clear. Omar likes to tweet out anti-Semitic tropes and spread the hate.

However, you can’t criticize her or you will be labeled an Islamophobe. That’s what Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) says.

At the She the People Presidential Forum in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, he defended Omar.

An audience member asked Booker how he, as president, would defend Omar, who falsely claimed that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) was influencing U.S. elections. They aren’t. They don’t donate to politicians.

“The criticisms of the Congresswoman Omar, what Donald Trump has been saying about her, is reprehensible. It is trafficking in Islamophobia, and it should be condemned by everyone,” Booker said.

That isn’t a surprise.

He has had his photo taken with an anti-Semitic BDS group, and he likes to quote an anti-Semite. He likes to quote Stokely Carmichael, and Booker knows full well who Black Power leader Stokely Carmichael is. Carmichael hated whites and Jews.

Claiming criticism is Islamophobia is doing the business of radical leftist anti-Semites like Omar.