Cory Booker’s Communications Director Calls Mitch a “Piece of S**t”

Cory Booker might want to consider getting a communications director with a better vocabulary. McConnell was asked a gotcha question today and he gave a clever answer, but Tess Seger called him “a piece of s**t.

“Were you aware that your great, great grandfathers were slave owners in Alabama before the Civil War, and has that revelation caused you to change your position on reparations?” McConnell was asked during a Senate leadership press conference on Tuesday.

“You know I find myself once again in the same position as President Obama,” he replied. “We both oppose reparations, and we both are the descendants of slave owners.”

“[T]his man is, truly, a piece of s–t,” Tess Seger, Cory Booker’s communications director tweeted.

this man is, truly, a piece of shit if you're as pissed, it's a good day to donate to @KyDems https://t.co/nhLIJrCTfV https://t.co/1Fbzu8nAsu — Tess Seger (@tess_seger) July 9, 2019

Booker was speechless. One must wonder what he thinks of Kamala Harris’s ancestors who were nasty slave owners.

