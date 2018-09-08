Cory ‘Spartacus’ Booker Looks More Like a 2020 Candidate On This News

By
S.Noble
-
2

Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., stoked presidential chatter Saturday after an announcement he will headline a high-profile Democratic event in the nation’s first caucus state of Iowa, reports The Washington Examiner.

Ann Coulter thought he might compete with Kamala Harris for the most hysterical woman after his performance, and Harris’s, during the Kavanaugh hearings. Instead, it looks like he’s going for President.

If Democrats really put these awful candidates up, it will be very helpful to Donald Trump.

There was no confirmation to the Des Moines Register Saturday that Booker was definitely running. But it’s obvious he hopes he can.

Here’s Booker smiling with an anti-Israel, BDS group
RELATED STORY, CORY AS SPARTACUS

Grandstanding Cory Booker Releases Confidential Nothing Burger Emails

2 COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.