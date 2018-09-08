Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., stoked presidential chatter Saturday after an announcement he will headline a high-profile Democratic event in the nation’s first caucus state of Iowa, reports The Washington Examiner.

Ann Coulter thought he might compete with Kamala Harris for the most hysterical woman after his performance, and Harris’s, during the Kavanaugh hearings. Instead, it looks like he’s going for President.

If Democrats really put these awful candidates up, it will be very helpful to Donald Trump.

We’re so excited to welcome @CoryBooker as our keynote speaker for the 2018 Fall Gala! Get your tickets now — trust us, you won’t want to miss this one: https://t.co/Sq1CEAH1QH pic.twitter.com/V2UTabR2B1 — Iowa Democrats (@iowademocrats) September 8, 2018

There was no confirmation to the Des Moines Register Saturday that Booker was definitely running. But it’s obvious he hopes he can.

