COS John Kelly Told Omarosa She Committed “Some Serious Integrity Violations”

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who has trouble getting her stories straight, says she taped Chief of Staff [COS] John Kelly in The Situation Room. She definitely taped him but it’s not clear if it was in the security of SCIF. The White House needs better checks for recording devices if true.

Omarosa is the disgruntled White House aide who was fired last year for ethics violations.

SHE ADMITS SHE WAS FIRED FOR “SERIOUS INTEGRITY VIOLATIONS”

John Kelly tells her on tape at her firing that she is accused of “some serious integrity violations” and she is sharing this to clear her name?

Kelly told her on tape that the firing “has to do with some very serious integrity violations.”

Her defense is sketchy. Taping secretly in a classified area is an integrity violation, proving the COS’s point.

Even if it’s not illegal for her to have taped, it’s absolutely unethical. Also, if it is true that she taped the COS in a classified area [SCIF], that probably is illegal. That needs to be prosecuted.

Hack Chuck Todd doesn’t even question her on the integrity issue she violated during today’s interview in which she shares some of the audio.

In the tape with John Kelly, he tells her a friendly departure will make it easier for her to move on with a resume that includes a year in the White House.

She took that as a threat but it’s actually just fact. With extraordinarily hyperbolic language, she called it “criminal”.

The COS was generously letting her go with an opportunity to save her reputation and waylay her experience into another lucrative position. Instead, she proved his point about “integrity violations”.

For some reason, she thinks the COS being in charge of hiring and firing shows the President is clueless. She makes a lot of leaps.

LISTEN TO THE RECORDING

Todd failed to play the part where Kelly allegedly said things would “get ugly” for her. She says he said it.

This is crazy: Omarosa secretly recorded Chief of Staff John Kelly IN THE SITUATION ROOM pic.twitter.com/08AWjEpqJb — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 12, 2018

The left-wing social media and mainstream media are making this about the White House, claiming security lapses and an allegedly threatening Chief of Staff are the issues. We don’t know what the security issues are yet and many would not read what John Kelly as a threat so much as an offer to spare her.

Her unethical taping is being used by the media to trash the President. This is a media who insulted, ridiculed and mocked Omarosa for her entire time in the White House.

As Candace Owens said, prosecute her!

Without question, @OMAROSA should be pursued to the full extent of the law for her flagrant violation of White House security protocol. This is a NON-PARTISAN issue.#LOCKHERUP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 12, 2018

COMMENTARY

It must have been awful working with her considering her inability to think logically, her disloyalty, and her bad temper. Her lace of self-reflection comes through. She also appears to lie. In her book, Unhinged, she allegedly writes that she did not hear the President use the “n” word but she told NBC she heard a tape with him using the word on the set of The Apprentice. That is an old story spun by Trump hater Tom Arnold.