Could We See a President Rapinoe? New Poll Finds Out

Washington Governor Jay Inslee said he would make Megan Rapinoe his secretary of state, such is the admiration of the left for the woman who shows disrespect for the anthem, the flag, and the USA. Her love of the “F” and “MF*er” words sets her apart in Democrat circles as courageous.

Public Policy Polling, a left-wing firm, noticed decided to poll a head-to-head contest between the president and the soccer star. It was “by popular demand,” they explained. “PPP tested how a Megan Rapinoe v. Donald Trump 2020 match-up would shake out, and we found that Rapinoe gets 42% to 41% for Trump.”

Rapinoe beats the president by one percentage point.

That appears to make it just about unanimous. Everybody beats Donald Trump.

2020 National GE:

Megan Rapinoe 42% (+1)

Donald Trump 41%@ppppolls 7/3-8https://t.co/T3vKiyMQ6z — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) July 10, 2019

If you believe these polls, you must be a Democrat or a serious Trump hater, deranged in fact.