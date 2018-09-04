Country Star John Rich blasted Nike on Twitter after they made Colin Kaepernick the star of their “Just Do It” campaign with the words, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything”, emblazoned under his picture.

We should note that Kaepernick is being paid millions to do this as part of his sacrifice. The millionaire Marxist is also suing the NFL to make more money off his sacrifice. Nike has officially joined the hate America crowd who want to tear the country down. While claiming this isn’t against the nation, they are simultaneously dishonoring the nation’s symbol.

The country music singer clearly doesn’t agree with the protests and twitter-blasted Nike over their campaign and their attack on the police.

“Makes me sick,” Rich wrote. “Hey Nike, you GONNA MAKE PIG SOCKS to match?” he added, responding to a tweet urging a Nike boycott.

John Rich tweeted that “When you compare police to PIGS, this ends the discussion for me.” He added, “The police JUST SHOWED UP at our concert to protect and serve, I’ll ask them what they think and get back to you.”

Rich included a photo of Kaepernick’s “pig socks,” which he wore during San Francisco 49ers training camp in 2016. Also included in a tweet is a photo of his “soundman,” a “former marine” who had “just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks.”

Tucker Carlson made an excellent point. It’s not about Kaepernick, a hapless kid, it’s about the sinister people behind him who hate America that we should worry about.

The kneeling and the campaign ad is an attack on the country. Kaepernick has made it an impossible to rebut attack.