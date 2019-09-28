Coup Coup John Brennan Calls for Insurrection in Banana Republic USA

Former communist [perhaps current] John Brennan continues to call for insurrection. We say ‘continues’ since, in July 2016, he made it clear he thought insurrection was acceptable. July 2017 was the date of another call for insurrection. “I think it’s the obligation of some executive branch officials to refuse to carry out” such orders, Brennan told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer at the Aspen Security Forum in 2017. In November 2018, he said the President could be deposed.

When he isn’t calling the President treasonous, he’s calling for everyone to rise up against him as they would in any third world country.

Brennan was also behind the fake Trump-Russia fraud intended to overthrow the President. Now he’s behind Trump-Ukraine although there is no there there as of yet.

CALLS FOR INSURRECTION

He’s at it again. After praising the ‘whistleblower,’ who is rumored to be one of his “humps,” he called for Democrats and Republicans (of conscience) to rise up. He wants them to violate their oath of office.

Whistleblower deserves our praise & gratitude. Donald Trump getting very sloppy & careless in corrupt practices & cover up attempts. Democrats & Republicans (those who have a conscience) need to work together to prevent desperate moves by Trump that could wreak further havoc. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 26, 2019

Since the whistleblower rules were changed in August to accommodate this ‘whistleblower,’ he’s right about the next tweet. Any hearsay is okay so, yes, almost anyone can file a complaint.

A reminder to federal officials: There is no limit on the number of individuals who can use the whistleblower statute. If you think you were involved in unlawful activity as a result of a directive from Mr. Trump or someone doing his bidding, now is the time to report it. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 28, 2019

RESPONSES WERE INTERESTING

This is a coordinated attack by those in the Intelligence agencies who think Trump should have been “stopped” in 2016. Brennan is calling out to his fallen angels https://t.co/GTOzJLyoqA — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) September 28, 2019

I’m guessing John Brennan was no great friend to whistleblowers when he was CIA director https://t.co/q2VdVBlKBB — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 28, 2019

There is a simple reason Brennan is openly calling for intelligence officials to break their oaths in service to protecting his failed coup: The reckoning must be close. Brennan, Comey, and Clapper know what is coming. AG Barr is going to bring down the entire Obama cabal. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) September 28, 2019

The left was heard from:

Fascinating how people like @JohnBrennan never invoked these lofty principles about the virtues of whistleblowing for Edward Snowden or Chelsea Manning: who exposed the crimes of officials like Brennan and his friends. Only now that it’s advantageous is whistleblowing heralded. https://t.co/PwBcF3mTFv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 28, 2019

The sad take away from these events—revising the whistleblower knowledge requirement, using patently disprovable dossier, and watching the clown show called Brennan, Comey, Strzok et al is this: our intel leadership is run by below average bureaucrats. Our enemies must rejoice. https://t.co/OoxNEwJak6 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) September 28, 2019

THE DOJ ALREADY DECLARED PRESIDENT TRUMP CLEARED

Almost immediately after this complaint was made public this week, the DOJ said the President was cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it opted not to investigate President Donald Trump over a controversial phone call he had in July with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

That was hours after Nancy Pelosi said she was behind impeachment.

The Department of Justice’s Criminal Division “reviewed the official record of the call and determined, based on the facts and applicable law, that there was no campaign finance violation and that no further action was warranted,” DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec told HuffPost for an article published Wednesday.

She said all “relevant components of the Department agreed with this legal conclusion, and the Department has concluded the matter.”

“Rather, the complaint arises out of a confidential diplomatic communication between the President and a foreign leader that the intelligence community complainant received secondhand. The question is whether such a complaint falls within the statutory definition of ‘urgent concern’ that the law requires the DNI to forward to the intelligence committees.”

“We conclude that it does not. The alleged misconduct is not an ‘urgent concern’ within the meaning of the statute because it does not concern ‘the funding, administration, or operation of an intelligence activity’ under the authority of the DNI.”

“That phrase includes matters relating to intelligence activities subject to the DNI’s supervision, but it does not include allegations of wrongdoing arising outside of any intelligence activity or outside the intelligence community itself,” the memo adds.

According to Kupec, Trump never asked Attorney General William Barr to discuss with Ukrainian officials anything relating to the Biden family.

“The president has not spoken with the attorney general about having Ukraine investigate anything related to former Vice President Biden or his son,” she said. “The president has not asked the attorney general to contact the Ukraine — on this or any other matter.”