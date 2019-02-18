COUP COUP McCabe Should Terrify Everyone

The power of the bureaucracy to possibly consider a coup d’etat instigated by a few at the top with no predicate crime should terrify you. Also frightening is the deceit and corruption in the media on this then and now. The fact that Andrew McCabe and Jim Comey rose to the top of the FBI and had all that power is alarming.
MCCABE SAID THERE WAS GOOD REASON TO INVESTIGATE TRUMP
Pelley never questioned any of this.
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said in an interview that aired Sunday that a “crime may have been committed” when President Donald Trump fired the head of the FBI. Without evidence of a crime, McCabe claimed Trump was undermining the investigation into Russia. The day after the firing, he opened up the obstruction of justice case.
There was no evidence but Scott Pelley on ’60 Minutes’, acting as if he never heard any of this before, never questioned his alleged “proof.”
The President has clear authority to fire an FBI Director, especially after the recommendations to do so from Acting Director Jeff Sessions and his deputy Rod Rosenstein.
McCabe also said the FBI had good reason to open a counterintelligence investigation into whether Trump was in league with Russia, and therefore a possible national security threat, following the May 2017 firing of then-FBI Director James Comey.
“And the idea is, if the president committed obstruction of justice, fired the director of the FBI to negatively impact or to shut down our investigation of Russia’s malign activity and possibly in support of his campaign, as a counterintelligence investigator you have to ask yourself, “Why would a president of the United States do that?” McCabe said.
He added: “So all those same sorts of facts cause us to wonder, is there an inappropriate relationship, a connection between this president and our most fearsome enemy, the government of Russia?”
McCabe said officials looked at the following events:
- Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. [That is a lie. Trump said the General is a good guy and asked if he could go easy.]
- Trump asked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to “include Russia” in a memo the President requested outlining reasons to fire Comey (which Rosenstein did not do). [How do we know that’s true and it is not a crime.]
- Trump fired Comey. He was well within his rights.
- Trump made public comments linking his firing of Comey to the Russia investigation on NBC. [The President made a careless comment and listed that among his reasons in an interview.]
- Trump met in the Oval Office with Russian officials where Trump reportedly said that firing Comey relieved “great pressure.” [SO WHAT? He also told the Russians at the time that he fired “nutjob” Comey. Comey is a nutjob. Trump’s crime was indiscretion.]
There is NO PREDICATE CRIME! He never described a crime of collusion or obstruction. They were angry Comey was fired, so they hired a Special Counsel without anything warranting it.
McCabe and the others all testified before Congress that no investigation was interfered with!
PELLEY AND MCCABE ON WEARING A WIRE
McCabe said Rosenstein was looking into wearing a wire and possibly counting votes among Cabinet members to unseat the President (he would need a majority and the President would have to be incapacitated.)
Watch:
HE IS THE THIRD PERSON TO DESCRIBE A COUP
Asked whether Rosenstein was onboard with the obstruction and counterintelligence investigations, McCabe replied, “Absolutely.”
While we believe McCabe is a terrible liar, he is the third person to say it.
“Rosenstein was actually openly talking about whether there was a majority of the cabinet who would vote to remove the president,” he said.
Watch:
At one point in the interview, Pelley said: “6 members of the Trump campaign have already been convicted or plead guilty.” He deliberately left out the fact that none of the charges had anything to do with Donald Trump or the campaign.
LIED ABOUT HIS FIRING
The liar and perjurer McCabe, who is under criminal investigation, said he was fired because the President wanted him gone. In reality, he was fired for perjury. It was a result of a report by the Department’s Inspector General.
“I believe I was fired because I opened a case against the President of the United States,” says McCabe, who lost his job just a day before he would have been able to collect his full pension. He is considering suing the government over this. https://t.co/9oNEXZi0GR pic.twitter.com/MzmP4ej7XW
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 18, 2019
TRUMP BELIEVED PUTIN ON NORTH KOREA
McCabe said Trump believed Putin over the FBI on the North Korean threat.
There are many reasons to not believe McCabe. The main one is Trump has taken the North Korean threat more seriously than past administrations and he is the first national leader to call for protecting the power grid from EMP attacks.
Another reason is McCabe’s North Korea and Putin story was entirely SECOND HAND. Some agent told him the President wouldn’t believe information about North Korea since he believed Putin.
Then there is a little fact that Obama and his intelligence agencies underestimated the North Korean threat.
Listen:
“I don’t care. I believe Putin,” Pres Trump allegedly said, rejecting U.S. intelligence regarding North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile capability. McCabe says he heard this from an FBI official who was at the meeting with POTUS. https://t.co/9zmoxrYNjm pic.twitter.com/lo0g9VOMAG
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 18, 2019
Pelley, the affected hack, never asked a single question about Peter Strzok and Lisa Page’s “Insurance Policy” meetings in “Andy’s Office.”
There are so many holes in McCabe’s stories. He appears on TV to makes lots of money which may be needed for his legal defense. If people are prosecuted, he will be one of the first.
There were 100,000 times more reasons to investigate Hillary the and DOJ than to investigate Trump.
The FBI has no role in foreign policy (i.e. North Korea) yer McCabe uses that as a reason to suspect Trump is a Russian agent.
Focusing on Trump as the target of the coup is tunnel vision. It would be difficult to pinpoint a point of origin for the Globalist coup attempt by the Progressives against the continued existence of the United States as a free and independent country, but the attempt has been in the works for decades and follows the pattern of Socialist dominance of government in other countries. A significant mechanism of gaining control of a government is embedding loyalist agents in significant administrative positions of agencies having the responsibility of enforcing laws and regulations, e.g. IRS, EPA, FBI…. And the courts. This protects the implementers of the coup and enables persecution if not actual prosecution of those in elected positions inconvenient to those implementing the coup. Obama, insofar as he was in a position to appoint these officials, was able to protect the Progressive takeover push but he also dealt a significant blow to the attempt by losing Congress to the GOP, a sufficient number of whom were not Progressives. Perhaps even more significant, he lost the majority of the state governments – because it is the states that elect a President. The ACA is probably the supercargo that raised the center of mass above the axis of buoyancy – But all was not lost! Once Clinton, the keystone of their arch of power, was elected they could right the ship… And gain control of the Supreme Court. Trump, by far the most significant obstacle, is the current target because Trump is the wall the Progressive Globalists have not yet discovered an effective way to circumvent. Given the above, the extreme magnitude of their loss (and the doom spelled out by the overwhelming success of the Trump policies) their current insanity is understandable.
That has to be the headline of the year!
⭐️⭐️ Democrats violating separation of powers. Build the dam wall, drain the dam swamp already. Find away get it done. I want results not excuses. The crises is real, IT’S VERY REAL. President Trump hasn’t raised the bar, President Trump is the bar. Catch up with me on YouTube. Witty commentary:
Military intelligence always overstates the capabilities of the “foe”. During the Cold War they were including everyone in the Soviet Army as “troops” but only front line battle ready troops in US/NATO numbers. The same is true whether Cold War, North Korea, or Iran. Realistically, there is no threat from NK or Iran. Even if they did have nukes, they don’t have as many as Israel, and they don’t have enough to take out the entire US military capability. They would be obliterated in a counter attack and they know it..
The most dangerous and egregious players against Donald J Trump as President elect and President are those within the Republican Party. Forget the self-destructing crazy Democrats. It is the Enemy Within the Republican Party which is more responsible for the Destruction of American values and the Constitution than the deranged Democrats. It is the RINO agended deep staters within the GOP which are doing more to destroy the party and the country than the dems who are at least acting out in full public view.