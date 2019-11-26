Court report: Omar’s funded by a foreign government, passed info to Iran

U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was allegedly recruited and funded by a foreign government and passed sensitive information that was relayed to Iran. That is according to a sworn deposition by a Canadian businessman in a Florida court, Alaribiya reports.
EXPLOSIVE TESTIMONY
“In the testimony, Bender claims to have been asked to recruit American politicians and journalists to be Qatari assets. He says he objected and the Qatari officials responded by saying that several American politicians and journalists were already on the payroll—most prominently Omar, who was allegedly described as the “jewel of the crown”, according to the deposition.”…
That’s not all…
The story is also reported at Jerusalem Post and other foreign publications. You probably won’t see it in U.S. media. It’s sad that you have to go to foreign newspapers to get information like this out of Florida.
THE IMAM OF PEACE FORETOLD THIS STORY
If you’re seeing articles exposing @IlhanMN as an agent for Qatar. Remember this thread, and who made it, and how many months ahead I was.
I put my credibility on the line. Now the story is beginning to unfold.
See my pinned tweet. My name is all over the legal docs as well… https://t.co/efWZ7f11PL
— Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) November 25, 2019
He said there is more to come.
More to come! Believe me, @IlhanMN knows what I know/have. Unlike her, I do things legally and I am winning. We are winning. https://t.co/l5uMKphsGM
— Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) November 25, 2019
He has been on this.
Dear friends,
I promised you that @IlhanMN will be exposed as an agent for Qatar in congress; or else I would resign as Imam and apologize. There have been serious developments, and it has to be exposed properly. The scandal is huge. Please view the following tweet, thanks.👇🏽 https://t.co/sKE54XIgdB
— Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) November 18, 2019
Mrs Jihad Doing What She Does Who Surprised .