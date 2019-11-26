Court report: Omar’s funded by a foreign government, passed info to Iran

U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was allegedly recruited and funded by a foreign government and passed sensitive information that was relayed to Iran. That is according to a sworn deposition by a Canadian businessman in a Florida court, Alaribiya reports.

EXPLOSIVE TESTIMONY

Alaribiya states, “…on October 23, Kuwaiti-born Alan Bender claims to have deep ties with governments and royal officials across the Middle East including Qatar.

In his statement, he says he met Qatar’s Secretary to the Emir for Security Affairs Mohammad bin Ahmed bin Abdullah al-Masnad and two other senior Qatari officials.”

“The three allegedly claimed credit for the meteoric rise of Omar, saying: “If it wasn’t for our cash, Ilhan Omar would be just another black Somali refugee in America collecting welfare and serving tables on weekends,” according to Bender’s sworn deposition.”

“The deposition was obtained by Al Arabiya English and authenticated by the attorney for the plaintiffs.”

“In the testimony, Bender claims to have been asked to recruit American politicians and journalists to be Qatari assets. He says he objected and the Qatari officials responded by saying that several American politicians and journalists were already on the payroll—most prominently Omar, who was allegedly described as the “jewel of the crown”, according to the deposition.”…

That’s not all…

According to his testimony, Al-Masnad said that Qatar “recruited Ilhan Omar from even way before she thought about becoming a government official… They groomed her and arranged the foundation, the grounds, for her to get into politics way before she even showed interest. They convinced her.” For her part, Omar cooperated with the Qataris and received cash payments, he alleges in the deposition.”

“American and Turkish media previously reported that Omar met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a key supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood when she was a junior state representative in Minnesota in 2017. According to Bender, Omar met Erdogan and allegedly swore allegiance to him.”

The story is also reported at Jerusalem Post and other foreign publications. You probably won’t see it in U.S. media. It’s sad that you have to go to foreign newspapers to get information like this out of Florida.

THE IMAM OF PEACE FORETOLD THIS STORY

If you’re seeing articles exposing @IlhanMN as an agent for Qatar. Remember this thread, and who made it, and how many months ahead I was. I put my credibility on the line. Now the story is beginning to unfold. See my pinned tweet. My name is all over the legal docs as well… https://t.co/efWZ7f11PL — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) November 25, 2019

He said there is more to come.

More to come! Believe me, @IlhanMN knows what I know/have. Unlike her, I do things legally and I am winning. We are winning. https://t.co/l5uMKphsGM — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) November 25, 2019

He has been on this.

Dear friends, I promised you that @IlhanMN will be exposed as an agent for Qatar in congress; or else I would resign as Imam and apologize. There have been serious developments, and it has to be exposed properly. The scandal is huge. Please view the following tweet, thanks.👇🏽 https://t.co/sKE54XIgdB — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) November 18, 2019