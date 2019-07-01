Cowardly Masked Creeps Beat an Elderly Man & Friend in Portland

The cowardly and scrawny masked communists of Antifa beat up an elderly man and his friend in Portland this weekend. Both men, John Blum and Adam Kelly were beaten by Antifa after trying to help a gay man in a sundress being chased down the street. While the cowards are masked, John and Adam are not and willingly gave their names to the public.

“I’m not afraid,” John told Michelle Malkin.

Adam Kelly, needed 25 staples in his head to close deep gashes. Don’t wait for the media to report this. They won’t. They are on the side of Antifa and all America haters. Mr. Blum is the one with the bloody face and Mr. Kelly is the one with gashes in his bald head.

More from my interview with him and his friend, Adam Kelly, who needed 25 staples to close deep gashes on his head from Antifa assaults here:https://t.co/W5GSwcetAr — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

Antifa attacked a gay man running away in a dress!!! What utter cowards and despicable human beings. They need to be arrested and charged with felonies.

Both John & Adam were beaten by Antifa after trying to help a gay man in a sun dress being chased down the street. While the cowards are masked, John and Adam faced the crowds openly and agreed to be named publicly. “I’m not afraid,” John told me. This is John. /f pic.twitter.com/WDc88xT16W — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

Portland cops did come to the hospital to take a statement from Adam. They opened a case. Mr. Kelly doesn’t blame the police at all, just “feckless Ted Wheeler,” who is also the city police commissioner, which is a “big conflict of interest,” Mr. Kelly said.

Outside of the stitches and the concussion, he’s okay and unafraid as is his friend, Mr. Blum.

ANTIFA WANTS MONEY FOR COMMITTING CRIMES

Portland has been hijacked by anarchists, domestic terrorists, and SJW enablers. These Antifa criminals, Wheeler’s peeps, are proud of themselves. They are fundraising off their violence.

Rose City Antifa, the group of anarchist militants responsible for organizing Saturday’s protest in Portland where Andy Ngo was assaulted, has posts celebrating his attack, and another begging for cash to pay the bail money for members who were arrested for violence. pic.twitter.com/8nsxzeDI5t — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 30, 2019

There is a Go Fund Me page for Mr. Kelly

