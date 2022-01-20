Cowardly NY Commies Remove Theodore Roosevelt Statue in the Dead Of Night

“Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, than to take rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in the gray twilight that knows neither victory nor defeat.”

~ Theodore Roosevelt, Strenuous Life

New York communists had the beautiful majestic Theodore Roosevelt statue removed from The Museum of Natural History. All they had to do was say the statue is racist and the cowards and leftists in the city gladly capitulated.

Recently, the New York City communists put Thomas Jefferson in a box and shipped him off to storage.

The statues are only controversial because communists and other America-haters said they are.

It’s ironic since Theodore was no racist. He took hits for inviting George Washington Carver to the White House for dinner when no other president would have invited him. Such was the racism of the day. Now, Americans are fine with slavery — sex trafficking thanks to our open borders and slavery in China while we do business with them. We just don’t like slavery from more than 150 years ago when everyone was buying slaves. The US was the first nation to enshrine anti-slavery in the constitution.

Communists are destroying our history. There is nothing wrong with the statue. It’s an attack on history. The statue will go to South Dakota for two years and then what?

To demonstrate what cowards they are, you should know that they removed the statue in the middle of the night, under the cover of darkness.

The “Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt,” commissioned in 1925 and unveiled to the public in 1940, depicts Roosevelt on a horse, with a Native American man and an African man on foot at his side. It has been criticized by some as a symbol of colonialism and racism,” Reuters reported.

Those are typical communist criticisms.

The city’s art agency will replace Theodore with their anti-American art in front of the museum.

Communists win again. They are miserable people who want you to be miserable too.

Watch:

The statue of Teddy Roosevelt has been removed from the Natural History Museum in New York City. Left-wing activists said the statue was racist. Video by @ScooterCasterNY: pic.twitter.com/N8EcbwrbVq — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2022

