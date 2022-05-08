Crackhead Barney Performed an Obscene “Killing the Baby” Show Outside Church

M Dowling
The “Ruth Sent Us” group, which is named after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said it would protest in front of justices’ homes this weekend as well as disrupt Masses.

The nasty little twits were harshly criticized for posting the home addresses of the Supreme Court justices, Ruth Sent Us played dumb and said they just dropped pins in Google Maps at GPS locations near the justices’ homes.

Aren’t they precious?

They also threatened to burn the Eucharist but, since it’s an illegal hate crime, they likely won’t do it themselves. They’re hoping some dupes out there will do it for them.

Ruthies should know that Ruth wouldn’t have liked this message and she definitely didn’t send these people. The crazier they get, the better for those of us who knew they were nuts all along.

Nothing else could quite equal the calls to burn the Eucharist, but Crackhead Barney, allegedly a performer, comes close.

CRACKHEAD BARNEY

Crackhead Barney kept screaming she (he?) was killing the baby outside the Basilica. Barney went through fake labor and killed the baby doll during the performance. It’s obscene, poorly performed, and included wild screaming. “Disgusting” is the word that comes to mind. The second clip is the actual performance.

There was a lot of mindless shouting like this:

They made good on their promise to scream outside Justice’s homes this weekend.


