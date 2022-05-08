Crackhead Barney Performed an Obscene “Killing the Baby” Show Outside Church

The “Ruth Sent Us” group, which is named after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said it would protest in front of justices’ homes this weekend as well as disrupt Masses.

The nasty little twits were harshly criticized for posting the home addresses of the Supreme Court justices, Ruth Sent Us played dumb and said they just dropped pins in Google Maps at GPS locations near the justices’ homes.

Aren’t they precious?

They also threatened to burn the Eucharist but, since it’s an illegal hate crime, they likely won’t do it themselves. They’re hoping some dupes out there will do it for them.

Ruthies should know that Ruth wouldn’t have liked this message and she definitely didn’t send these people. The crazier they get, the better for those of us who knew they were nuts all along.

Nothing else could quite equal the calls to burn the Eucharist, but Crackhead Barney, allegedly a performer, comes close.

CRACKHEAD BARNEY

Crackhead Barney kept screaming she (he?) was killing the baby outside the Basilica. Barney went through fake labor and killed the baby doll during the performance. It’s obscene, poorly performed, and included wild screaming. “Disgusting” is the word that comes to mind. The second clip is the actual performance.

NYC performer Crackhead Barney made an appearance as Pro-choice protesters faced off Pro-life group outside NYC Church Video by Karla Cote (FNTV https://t.co/MKhP0Go9IL) pic.twitter.com/7m85hH3KYU — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) May 7, 2022

There was a lot of mindless shouting like this:

“Thank God for Abortion, Thank God for abortion” pro-abortion rights activists sing outside Bmasilica of Old St. Patrick in New York in opposition to a pro-abortion faith group that try to deter patients seeking abortions at the nearby Planned Parenthood. Video by Karla Cote pic.twitter.com/SG98yYiBbz — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) May 7, 2022

They made good on their promise to scream outside Justice’s homes this weekend.

Protestors arguing with cops. They say arrests might start happening soon. pic.twitter.com/lUPHUMwdZ7 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

Strong police presence here. They tell me maybe 50-100 people showed up and marched to both Kavanaugh’s and Robert’s homes. Not clear whether Justice Kavanaugh and his family are home but the lights are all on. pic.twitter.com/e7meSrImT3 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 8, 2022

