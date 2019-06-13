Cray Cray Bernie says Americans will “be delighted to pay more in taxes”

Bernie can be so funny sometimes. In fact, he’s always funny.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said that Americans would “be delighted to pay more in taxes,” which would be required to fund his socialist policy proposals, during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday.

Cooper asked Sanders whether enough Americans actually understood what Democratic socialism looks like and what it means.

Bernie went on about his communist healthcare plan, saying Europe does it and Finland pays for college.

Everybody does it, he believes.

Cooper pointed out to Sanders that the citizens of these countries paid more in taxes than Americans.

“Yeah, but I suspect a lot of people in the country would be delighted to pay more in taxes if they had comprehensive health care as a human right,” Sanders said.

All the people who vote for him don’t pay taxes so they would be DELIGHTED. He has the 47% who don’t pay federal taxes on his side.