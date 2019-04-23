Crazy Bernie Calls One of Our Closest Allies a Racist

Last nightCrazy Bernie sided with the Palestinian terrorists at CNN’s town hall and called Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu a racist. The audience loved it and cheered.

“The fact of the matter is that Netanyahu is a right-wing politician who I think is treating the Palestinian people extremely unfairly.”

“The United States gives billions of dollars in military aid to Israel. I just believe that the U.S. should deal with the Middle East on a level-playing-field basis. In other words, the goal must be to try to bring people together and not just support one country, which is now run by a right-wing and, dare I say, racist government.”

The Palestinian people he is referencing want to destroy Israel, but Bernie has always sided with terrorists. During the Cold War, he sided with the Soviets. When the communist Sandanistas were taking over, he sided with them. And Castro, he fully supported the Castros. Right now, he supports Maduro in Venezuela and the starving people be damned.

People like Bernie think everyone they disagree with is a racist.

During the same town hall, he said the Boston Marathon Bomber should be allowed to vote from prison.

Wouldn’t he be quite the President? We have age on our side. Even if he wins, the Grim Reaper is following him around.

-Arabs have more rights in Israel than any other nation in ME

-PA pays terrorists to murder innocent Americans, Israelis

-Hamas uses women/children as human shields

-Many Arabs elsewhere in ME are denied rt to vote, women persecuted, LGBT & religious minorities criminalized https://t.co/0xd5finPUW — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) April 23, 2019