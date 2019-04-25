Crazy Bernie gets heckled over black women & white supremacy

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders faced an aggressive and, sometimes, combative audience at the She The People Forum. The forum was a focus on women of color in Houston on Wednesday. The crazy socialist struggled to convince the audience he is committed to minority and underprivileged communities.

ABOUT WHITE SUPREMACIST VIOLENCE, HE SAID HE WALKED WITH MLK JR.

At one point, host Aimee Allison asked Sanders what he would do to fight white-supremacist violence.

In response, Sanders said he walked with Martin Luther King.

“I know I date myself a little bit here, but I actually was at the March on Washington with Dr. [Martin Luther] King back in 1963,” Sanders began, as audible groans and jeers broke out at the auditorium at Texas Southern University. One person apparently shouted, “We know!”

“And,” Sanders continued, as he held his hand up to quiet the crowd condescendingly, “as somebody who actively supported Jesse Jackson’s campaign, as one of the few white elected officials to do so in ’88, I have dedicated my life to the fight against racism, and sexism, and discrimination of all forms.”

ABOUT WHITE SUPREMACY, HE SAID HOW ABOUT THAT MEDICARE AND IMMIGRATION

Later, he was again asked by an audience member about white supremacy, and he discussed immigration, the federal minimum wage, and Medicare for All. The host reminded him the question was about violence against minorities. The audience applauded loudly.

Co-host Joy Reid asked Sanders how he would win over Hillary Clinton voters, including black women in particular.

Sanders responded by trashing Trump as “the most dangerous president” in modern history, and generally called for unity among Democrats as well as “social justice, racial justice, and environmental justice.”

The hecklers started up again in response, as Reid pressed, “Yeah, and for black women specifically?”

“I’m sorry?” Sanders asked, as the jeers grew. “For black women specifically,” Reid reiterated.

Sanders said: “Black women will be an integral part of what our campaign, and what our administration is about. Okay? And that means…”

The audience heckled for a few seconds, as Sanders tossed his arm up in surrender, “Okay.”

“Were you finished with your –,” Allison asked.

“Yeah,” Sanders replied.

WATCH:

After getting called out for dodging specific questions about minorities, Bernie reminds the audience he “marched with MLK”. Audible groans/boos. He wags his finger at them. This is embarrassing.#SheThePeople2020 pic.twitter.com/iOG1FthwLI — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 24, 2019

Bernie Sanders was asked by a woman of color in the audience what he would do about the rise of white supremacist violence as President. Instead he started talking about minimum wage and Medicare For All. The audience claps when the moderator clocks him. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/alhnwyfoPP — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 24, 2019