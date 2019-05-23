Crazy Bernie says he’d move the US embassy out of Jerusalem

Bernie Sanders told NBC’s Chuck Todd on Sunday that he would move the U.S. Embassy out of Jerusalem if it would mean peace. He seems to forget that until recently it’s always been out of Jerusalem and there was no peace. The PA wants Jerusalem as its capital.

Bernie clearly has no understanding of the situation and the fact that the terrorists in the region will not allow peace and their goal is to destroy Israel.

The U.S. recognized Jerusalem as the capital last December and moved the embassy to Jerusalem. Palestinians have filed a criminal indictment against the U.S. in the International Court of Justice in The Hague because of the move.

Sanders defined himself as “100% pro Israel” but said that he would approach the Israeli-Palestinian conflict differently than past administrations.

He called Netanyahu and his administration “racist.”

“In other words, the goal is to try to unite people and not just support one country, which is now run by a right-wing, dare I say, racist government,” he said. “Israel has every right in the world to exist… in peace and security, and not be subjected to terrorist attacks. But the United States needs to deal with the Palestinian [people] as well and not just Israel.”

He doesn’t think Palestinians are treated fairly and wants to level the playing field. However, the Palstinians are led by Iran-tied Hamas terrorists and therein is the problem.