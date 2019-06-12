Crazy Bernie Thinks the Cure for Authoritarianism Is Authoritarianism

Bernie Sanders made his case today for DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISM while speaking at George Washington University. He said this is the moment we all must take to fight against the oligarchy and authoritarianism.

That’s funny since socialism is by definition authoritarianism.

And there is no such thing as democratic socialism. Democrat only means you get to vote for your rulers, but once they’re in, it’s over. You only get to vote once.

His audience was hooting and hollering and were most certainly hand-picked.

Crazy Bernie said, “Democratic Socialism is the only way to defeat Oligarchy and Authoritarianism.” Following through with that logic, the cure for a heart attack is a heart attack.

The choice today is between two paths, he claims. One is oligarchy and authoritarianism, and the other is joining up with: workers at corporations and teachers fighting for a living wage of at least $15 an hour [not a living wage] and the right to have a union; the young people who want to transform our economy to protect the planet from the fossil fuel industry; women who won’t give their bodies to politicians; illegal immigrants; something with black people, and so on.

He defined oligarchy as companies, corporations, and rich people. That resonates with people. That Wall Street bailout didn’t sit well with people, and companies pay low taxes which is not good. The alternative, however, can’t be an authoritarian government of socialism. That’s a fool’s errand.

Bernie described socialism today and it is clearly the Democratic Party agenda.

He complained that the average wage of workers hasn’t risen, but it has and Trump is responsible for this.

BERNIE AND THE NY TIMES ARE SYMPATICO

Bernie is a communist and he wants to overturn Capitalism. He makes no bones about wanting to rid the country of Capitalism even though it has given people the best standard of living any nation has had throughout history.

Bernie talked about the low life expectancy of the poor compared to the rich, but he didn’t mention the poor are more often involved with drugs, gangs, and other bad things.

The NY Times wrote an article trying to differentiate Democratic Socialism from Soviet Communism while praising Democratic Socialism. Anyone with knowledge knows that can’t be done. Democratic Socialism is Socialism and its agenda is worse than that of the Communist Party USA. At least we know clearly that the NY Times is a Socialist propagandist publication.

Bernie also lied again about Charlottesville. He tried to frighten people with Nazis in New York in the early part of the 20th century. Nazis are Socialists by the way.

Bernie thinks he’s FDR and wants a U.N. style ‘economic bill of rights.’ That would replace our current Bill of Rights and everything would be a right. Anyone with any money will give it to those who don’t have any.

“[I am proposing] a bill of rights that establishes once and for all that every American regardless of his or her income is entitled to the right to a decent job that pays a living wage, the right to quality healthcare, the right to a complete education (as much as one needs), the right to affordable housing, the right to a clean environment, and the right to a secure retirement,” said Sanders, who joined the Senate in 2007 as an independent after 16 years in the House and eight as mayor of Burlington, Vt. He never held a real job.

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren just passed Bernie in the YouGov poll, so he might be gone soon.

Biden, 26 percent

Warren, 16 percent

Sanders, 12 percent

Pete Buttigieg, 8 percent

Kamala Harris, 6 percent

WHY DOES BERNIE LOVE COMMUNIST DICTATORS?

CNN pushes back against Bernie’s senior advisor, reminding him that Bernie traveled to Soviet Russia and “lauded” Cuba’s communist revolution Response: Bernie “has traveled the world” Odd that commie regimes were always at the top of his list 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hKC1bA7e74 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) June 12, 2019

Crazy Bernie will try to put a nice spin on his so-called "democratic socialism" But remember his goal is clear: "We're going to try to transform the United States of America" America will never be a socialist country!pic.twitter.com/BXpszNm9TS — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) June 12, 2019