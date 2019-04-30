Crazy Bernie wants to redistribute $$$ Disney makes off the Avengers

Bernie Sanders wants Disney to redistribute the money it makes off its massive blockbuster hit, “Avengers: Endgame.”

The film made an estimated $1.2 billion in its opening weekend and shattered all previous records. That figure includes an estimated $350 million in U.S. domestic sales.

Disney made it big. Instead of being happy for them and their success, Sanders wants to tell them what to do with their money. Bernie doesn’t have the concept of being paid according to the work a person does and their essential worth. He wants everyone to be the same.

We have a better idea. Millionaire Bernie should definitely give away his money since it’s required by his belief system. But, illogically, he feels he is entitled to keep his money.

“I wrote a best-selling book,” he said. “If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too.”

Disney earned their money too, Bernie.

The book on the REVOLUTION that Bernie authored trashes millionaires and billionaires, and he is one.

It is amazing how all of Bernie’s redistribution plans don’t include millionaires like himself. What would be “truly heroic” is if Bernie would stop trying to overturn the government.

What would be truly heroic is if Disney used its profits from Avengers to pay all of its workers a middle class wage, instead of paying its CEO Bob Iger $65.6 million – over 1,400 times as much as the average worker at Disney makes. https://t.co/NrcFSk4LZc — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 29, 2019