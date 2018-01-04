Crazy Chelsea Handler Thinks All Blacks Are Too Dumb To Obtain Voter IDs

Comic relief for Thursday, January 4, 2018.

Chelsea Handler is tweeting crazy stuff again. It would be maddening if the tweets could be taken seriously, but they can’t unless you are on the left.

Look at this first one. Did you know the President doesn’t want blacks to vote? She apparently thinks blacks are too dumb to obtain a voter ID.

She also thinks our soldiers are fighting for Marxist ball players to disrespect the flag and the anthem. Good one Chelsea!

She is such a cliché.