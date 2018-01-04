Crazy Chelsea Handler Thinks All Blacks Are Too Dumb To Obtain Voter IDs

Comic relief for Thursday, January 4, 2018.

Chelsea Handler is tweeting crazy stuff again. It would be maddening if the tweets could be taken seriously, but they can’t unless you are on the left.

Look at this first one. Did you know the President doesn’t want blacks to vote? She apparently thinks blacks are too dumb to obtain a voter ID.

That must be why it’s easier to buy a gun in some of these states than it is to vote. But, you love guns and don’t want any black people to vote, so that’s a double win for you. Put that on your vision board. https://t.co/l5hs2EBCQ8 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 4, 2018

She also thinks our soldiers are fighting for Marxist ball players to disrespect the flag and the anthem. Good one Chelsea!

The right to silently protest by kneeling is exactly what these soldiers are fighting for, @bonespurs https://t.co/Q8RfijImXh — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 4, 2018

She is such a cliché.

I can’t wait to see you hold the same respect for the people of the United States when we take our country back from the orangutan who accidentally hijacked it with Russian interference. But, don’t worry. We know you’re not capable of that. https://t.co/WeZ3lYO6Sw — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 4, 2018