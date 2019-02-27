Crazy Commie Prof at UC Davis Says Police “Need to Be Killed”

To break up the Michael Cohen coverage, we thought we would bring you this crazy story of a Marxist professor who said police officers “need to be killed.”

The professor, Joshua Clover, currently on medical leave, works without reprimand at the brainwashing center or UC Davis. The story was first reported by the Sacramento Bee, and BizPacReview.

The colleges and universities in our nation have gone very far-left and lie to our youth as part of their Marxist indoctrination.

This English professor is a standout at UC Davis and that is saying something.

Professor Joshua Clover has published work on critical theory, political economy, and Marxism. He made his anti-police comments during an interview in 2016, according to The California Aggie.

The school paper provided three examples of Clover calling for the killing of cops:

“I am thankful that every living cop will one day be dead, some by their own hand, some by others, too many of old age #letsnotmakemore” — tweeted on Nov. 27, 2014.

“I mean, it’s easier to shoot cops when their backs are turned, no?” — tweeted on Dec. 27, 2014.

“People think that cops need to be reformed. They need to be killed.” — published in an interview on Jan. 31, 2016.

When the Aggie reached out to the university for comment, this is what they said:

“The UC Davis administration condemns the statement of Professor Clover to which you refer,” the school said in a statement. “It does not reflect our institutional values, and we find it unconscionable that anyone would condone much less appear to advocate murder. A young police officer has been killed serving the City of Davis. We mourn her loss and express our gratitude to all who risk their lives protecting us. We support law enforcement, and the UC Davis Police Department and Chief Joe Farrow have been and remain critical partners to our community.”

WOW, now that’s quite a reaction.

Clover told The Aggie, “I think we can all agree that the most effective way to end any violence against officers is the complete and immediate abolition of the police.”