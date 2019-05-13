Crazy Cortez is on a Twitter spree, giving away $$$, lying to people

AOC is on a spending spree with your money. She doesn’t have to figure out the costs or how she will pay for it because she’s the moral good fairy who will simply tax us to death with her magic wand. She will do this as she lies to her followers and tells them it won’t cost her a dime. The evil rich will pay,

Happy #MothersDay! Let’s celebrate by making 3 months paid parental leave the minimum standard for all workers in the United States. 🌹https://t.co/oVqLee1ffd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 12, 2019

As Judge Dregs said, there are consequences.

Hey @RepAOC, All you’re doing is making some employers decide NOT to HIRE WOMEN that allow this much time off. Productivity is the bottom line for MOST employers. Your solution would either: 1) prevent hiring women in their prime for mother hood. 2) Raise Labor costs further. pic.twitter.com/629BFGf1Fx — Judge Dregs (@osPatriot) May 12, 2019

She’s also walking back her twelve-year deadline for Mother Earth, pretending she never meant it literally.

She definitely meant it literally and didn’t take it back until someone convinced her she sounded idiotic.

This is a technique of the GOP, to take dry humor + sarcasm literally and “fact check” it. Like the “world ending in 12 years” thing, you’d have to have the social intelligence of a sea sponge to think it’s literal. But the GOP is basically Dwight from The Office so who knows. https://t.co/pmkwrdeAnq — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 12, 2019

She’s our moral arbiter, of course, and she wants to overturn our economy and put in a socialist one. This is the woman who is “scared” of a garbage disposal unit in her sink. She’s planning to give away healthcare to all, including to everyone in the world who comes illegally, and the living wage for even the most menial work.

Never mind that some people who don’t try to get an education and work at improving their lives are irresponsible. There is a price to pay for not taking personal responsibility.

What she doesn’t seem to understand is what she is suggesting is the opposite of moral. She’s pushing theft, and even if she only wants to steal from the rich, they can’t possibly pay for all her freebies. AOC will kill the middle class.

The policies she espouses are what killed the business she used to work for as a bartender. The owner couldn’t afford the minimum wage and had to shut down his business. All those people were out of work.

And what is a living wage? How does the government decide when it is different for every state. One size does not fit all.

Her lack of understanding about economics and the failure of socialism throughout the world is mind-boggling. She’s also lying to people, telling them Betsy will pay for it all.

She’s a jealous, envious thief wannabe.

Ultimately, living in a moral society, a good nation, means establishing some basic standards of dignity:

– healthcare as a right

– a living wage

– public education that prepares for civil society + economy (which now shld incl college)

– all people having power in the economy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2019

The GDP is up because of policies she wants to destroy. Like Maduro, she wants to decide salaries, prices, and everything else.

US GDP is at an all-time high. As a nation, we are more prosperous than we ever have been. But that’s simply not the lived truth. Even now, I’m paid similar to a doctor or corporate lawyer – many who‘d think they are “rich,” but it’s nowhere near what we actually mean in policy. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2019

She wants everyone to make a lot more money. That’s a laudable goal but everyone can’t make a living wage for low-level, unskilled labor.

And in the meantime, as we continue fighting for Medicare for All, a living wage, & more: Unionize your workplace.

Demand a raise.

And don’t stop until you get one. 💪🏽 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2019