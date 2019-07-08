Crazy in Disneyland! Family Slaps and Belts Each Other While Kids Watch

This is the craziest fight yet. A family went to Disneyland with the children and then got into a violent brawl in front of the children. The men and women were slapping and punching each other. This is absolutely nuts. The poor children.

Several people tried to intervene during the four minutes of mayhem, with a Disneyland janitor being the first park employee to try to break up the violence. The Anaheim police were called when Disney security couldn’t stop these people.

The family was thrown out of the park.

The family didn’t want anything done about their fight and were uncooperative. The police will continue to investigate now that they have the video.

APD is aware of a video going viral of a fight inside @Disneyland on Saturday. We responded to investigate. All parties were from the same family and were uncooperative. A report was taken. There was no video at the time. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 8, 2019

This was on a Disneyland fan page on Facebook. Anaheim PD came in the end to handle it bc DL securities couldn’t. They chose to press no charges. Domestic Abuse . I feel so bad for the kids . pic.twitter.com/Zv2IFw7TMA — yuorhighness 🔱 (@selfsabotaged) July 8, 2019