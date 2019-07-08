Crazy in Disneyland! Family Slaps and Belts Each Other While Kids Watch

By
S.Noble
-
0

This is the craziest fight yet. A family went to Disneyland with the children and then got into a violent brawl in front of the children. The men and women were slapping and punching each other. This is absolutely nuts. The poor children.

Several people tried to intervene during the four minutes of mayhem, with a Disneyland janitor being the first park employee to try to break up the violence. The Anaheim police were called when Disney security couldn’t stop these people.

The family was thrown out of the park.

The family didn’t want anything done about their fight and were uncooperative. The police will continue to investigate now that they have the video.

Leave a Reply