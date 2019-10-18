Crazy leftists who want to kill the President this week

The leftists are vile and have been vile for some time. They were upset by a tasteless idiotic meme almost no one saw but when it comes to killing the President and blaring the threat in the most vulgar way for all to see, including children, it’s not a problem.

VILE DHVANI

Woke company DHVANI erected a Trump torture billboard in Times Square.

A disgusting advertising campaign premiered in Times Square depicting President Trump being hog-tied by an angry female Marine Corps veteran.

“There is nothing more American than Freedom of Choice & Freedom of Speech,” the athletic company DHVANI wrote on its Instagram page.

The perverts who came up with this ad call the nutjob in the Marine uniform, ‘Lady Liberty.’

These people are sick.

Hey @NYTimes and MSM. Since you had time to thoroughly cover a stupid and tasteless meme seen by 8 people with incredible outrage, I figured you should dedicate the same time and outrage to THIS BILLBOARD IN TIMES SQUARE you hypocrites!

Unless of course you’re just full of shit. pic.twitter.com/fsEF6ClRuv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 18, 2019

MOONBAT TOM ARNOLD

Idiot actor Tom Arnold wants the President killed also.

The president had tweeted a video of a crowd waiting for his rally at the American Airlines Center on Thursday evening.

Arnold tweeted in response, “Don’t get too cocky traitor. They showed up for JFK too.”

The kooky, angry actor took it down but he’s constantly insulting the President in bizarre ways. There is something wrong with him. We hope he has a good therapist.

When the media rants that the President calling them out is putting their lives in danger, they should first consider how their hateful and divisive reports contribute to the negative elements in our society.

ANTIFA PIGS

We mustn’t neglect to mention the insane youth who throw urine at police while hiding behind masks. They are antifa, the lousiest bunch of leftists out there. Yet, the Democrat Party embraces them. This is their nutjob commie army.

You have to be some kind of lowlife to want to kill a cop and think it’s okay to throw urine at them. They hit innocent horses, for God’s sake. Figures they’d like the anti-American commie Omar, if that’s her name.

“Save a life, kill a cop,” shout antifa after Trump rally in Minneapolis. Man wearing “I stand with Ilhan” shirt was also recorded by @AlphaNewsMN choking out Trump supporter. Police chief says rioters threw urine at officers & hit police horses w/sticks. https://t.co/2lAyuSj6iI pic.twitter.com/hzBhNW0WLM — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 16, 2019