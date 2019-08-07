Crazy MSNBC contributor tells father of fake news — Aug 8th is Nazi-ish

The lefties are going crazy 8’s on us. They will soon be section 8.

If you don’t know the numbers 88 are neo-Nazi for Heil Hitler, you’re ignorant according to an MSNBC contributor. Famed fake news reporter Brian Williams barely batted an eyelash when crazy MSNBC’s Frank Figliuzzi claimed that President Trump’s decision to fly American flags at half-staff until August 8 — to honor the victims of the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings — is a white-supremacist dog whistle secretly invoking Adolf Hitler.

He claims he doesn’t mean to suggest the President knew [but, of course, he does], but, in all seriousness, he said he’s afraid people writing his material are neo-Nazis and he is very worried about what the President is rejecting.

Figliuzzi is a former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence under Barack Obama. It figures!!! One of the requirements for the job appears to be paranoia.

Specifically, he’s using bizarre numerology to illustrate his point:

“We have to understand the adversary and the threat we’re dealing with. And if we don’t understand how they think we’ll never understand how to counter them. So it’s the little things and the language and messaging that matters.”

“The President says that we will fly our flags at half-mast until August 8, that’s 8/8. Now, I’m not going to imply that he did this deliberately, but I am using it as an example of the ignorance of the adversary that’s being demonstrated by the White House.”

“The numbers 8/8 are very significant in the neo-Nazi and the white supremacy movement. Why? Because the letter ‘H’ is the eighth letter of the alphabet. And to them, the numbers 8/8 stand for ‘Heil Hitler.’ So we’re going to be raising the flag back up at dusk on 8/8. No one’s thinking about this. No one’s giving the advice, or he’s rejecting the advice.”

The competition to say the worst possible thing abt #Trump & the recent shootings is intense This moron tries to claim Trump mad a Heil Hitler statement to neo-Nazis Brian Williams gives him a chance to walk it back, But Nope Full Moron pic.twitter.com/TpQE608VFU — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) August 7, 2019

THE FATHER OF FAKE NEWS

Along with Dan Rather, Brian Williams is the Father of Fake News so it stands to reason he would have a fake news contributor on his show. The President and his staff aren’t Nazis but we are beginning to suspect some of the Democrats are.

Brian Williams once claimed the helicopter he was aboard was forced down after being hit by an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) during the Iraq invasion in 2003. But military personnel who were there at the time claim Williams was not in the Chinook helicopter that received shrapnel damage from the RPG. Brian Williams then admitted his “mistake” in a lengthy Facebook post, blaming the “fog of memory over 12 years.”

There were a number of allegations going around claiming Williams has a history of embellishing his experiences, including saving puppies from a fire, seeing dead bodies float down a river during Hurricane Katrina, and Katyusha rockets whistling past his helicopter while he reported from Israel in 2006.

Maureen Dowd wrote that NBC execs were warned a year before he was kicked off the air that Brian Williams was “constantly inflating his biography.” Interestingly, some so-called “insiders” allege Williams had been lying for years, and NBC knew all about it. If true, why did NBC choose to do nothing about it? And why is he back now?

We know why he is back now! They want this insane fake news and he’s their man!

Is Brian Williams gonna tell the story about the time he fired Tomahawk missiles at Saddam Hussain? #Syria — Carnivore of Libs (@BayShoreIsHome) April 7, 2017

Hey Brian Williams is on my TV! I haven’t seen him since he landed that airliner on the Hudson River. #Syria #Assad #Tomahawk — Stugots 🇺🇸 (@Morty_Fied) April 7, 2017