Crazy, Trump-hating Krassensteins are Twitter banned until the end of time

The vile, Trump hating, commie Krassenstein boys, Brad and Ed, have been Twitter banned for operating fake accounts. The ban will last forever. Hasta LaVista boys!

They became famous for being…wait for it…wait…TROLLS. They trolled President Trump, GOP lawmakers, and other big-name conservatives as well as being two of the biggest cheerleaders of Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of the #Resistance.

The Daily Beast reports that they will not be returning to Twitter.

The Twitter Rules apply to everyone,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “Operating multiple fake accounts and purchasing account interactions are strictly prohibited. Engaging in these behaviors will result in permanent suspension from the service.”

The report suggests that the Krassenstein brothers could have bought “bot” followers that would like and retweet their posts in order to boost their profiles.

Ed Krassenstein had roughly 925,000 followers and Brian Krassenstein had over 697,000 before they were banned.

So sad for the commies.

The Krassensteins have a history of harassing the President. They continually said Trump would be arrested soon and falsely claimed he was caging children.

The twins blamed the President for every threat and attack by lunatics that they could.

They were so sure Trump committed crimes that Brian said he’d marry his brother and give $10,000 to a conservative cause. Neither took place.

So when’s this going to happen? pic.twitter.com/l1mdS56n22 — Deplorable Kat (@tomkat612) March 23, 2019