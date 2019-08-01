Crazy Uncle Joe called Booker president, corrected to future president

Everyone attacked Joe Biden last night but our crazy uncle wasn’t always up to it. One battle was over criminal justice reform. The truth is Donald Trump has the best record on criminal justice.

Last night was a circular firing squad with candidates also attacking the record of the beloved Barack Obama, even though they were warned not to do that.

As Attorney General, Kamala locked up thousands of black Californians, many over marijuana. Biden is responsible for the now-infamous 1994 crime bill. Booker supported stop and frisk in his majority-black community. Castro wants to give away black jobs to illegal aliens.

BOOKER IS THE PRESIDENT, NO, HE MEANT FUTURE PRESIDENT

Biden then made a major gaffe, referring to Booker as “the president.” He then corrected himself badly and called Booker the “future president.”

Crazy Uncle Joe Biden endorsed Corey Booker for President at the #DemDebate2

THE CRIME BILL

Biden favorably compared his new bill to Booker’s but he is perceived as flip-flopping for expediency since his crime bill is the reason reform is now needed in the eyes of many.

“This is one of those instances where the house was set on fire and you claimed responsibility for those laws and you can’t just now come out with a plan to put out that fire. We have got to have far more bold action on criminal justice reform,” Booker said.

Booker responded by humorously thanking Biden for “endorsing” his presidency already.

When Biden tried to jump in, Booker said, “Mr. Vice President, I did not interrupt you. Please show me that respect.”

Booker went on to say, “If you want to compare records — and quite frankly, I’m shocked that you do — I am happy to do that because all of the problems that he is talking about that he created, I actually led the bill that got passed into law that reverses the damage that your bills [did].”

Cory Booker to Joe Biden on criminal justice reform: "If you want to compare records, and frankly I'm shocked that you do, I am happy to do that" #DemDebate

Biden hit back saying, “There was nothing done for the entire eight years that he [Booker] was mayor. There was nothing done to deal with the police department that was corrupt.”

The 5 minutes when Biden and Booker's simmering fight erupted

Booker then came up with a cutesy folky saying.

“Mr. Vice President, there’s a saying in my community: you’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor,” he said.

Cory Booker criticizes Joe Biden: "Mr. Vice President, there's a saying in my community — you're dipping into the Kool-Aid when you don't even know the flavor" #DemDebate

He added that Biden’s past “phony rhetoric” on being tough on crime “destroyed communities.”

Booker is a bit of a hypocrite himself.

Shootings reached the highest levels since the 1990s under Booker in Newark. Violent crime soared 33% from 2,415 offenses in 2007 to 3,219 in 2012.

He responded by laying off 167 police officers, which was the largest reduction in 32 years

"I love and respect Joe Biden. But you can't talk about the future until you atone for the past and the present." – Cory Booker on his fiery exchange with Joe Biden about his criminal justice record. #DemDebate