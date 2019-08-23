Creator of NY Times Stalinist Rewrite of History Says It’s “Patriotic”

By now, you have heard about the 1619 Project begun by the New York Times. They seek to date the founding of the country to 1619, claiming it was founded on slavery and our true founding fathers were demons of sorts.

The project dates the founding of the country from 1619 and is putting slavery and contributions by blacks at the center of the Founding. The message is the USA is not a great nation. Every department of the Times will be devoted to this message. The woman behind it is a Cuba–loving communista.

One of the big instigators of this Stalin-like effort to rewrite history and smear America as racist, Nikole Hannah-Jones, is claiming her work is “patriotic.”

“It is time to stop hiding from our sins and confront them. And then in confronting them, it is time to make them right,” she has said.

She said we have to atone and then we can heal. We thought the Civil War did that, as did Welfare programs, unfair advantages to get into colleges and jobs with Affirmative Action, and so on.

The New York Times journalist and creator of “The 1619 Project,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, made the ridiculous claim in an appearance on “CBS This Morning” as she described the endeavor marking the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving by ship to the colony of Virginia.

She claims our true founding fathers are the first 35 black slaves.

They hope to use it to attack the President.

The creator and the host didn’t know that slaves were brought over in 1619. That’s dumb to admit. She claims it was kept a secret from her. Wasn’t she ever curious? She twists all history and ignores all the good, claiming for example that because slaves didn’t get free healthcare hundreds of years ago, we don’t have StalinCare.