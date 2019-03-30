Creeped Out Lucy of Biden-Unwanted-Kiss Fame Might Have Set Him Up

Former Democratic candidate for Nevada Lieutenant Governor, Lucy Flores accused former Vice President Joe Biden of planting an unwanted kiss on the back of her head ahead of a rally in Las Vegas in 2014. The way he did it sounds creepy as hell which is how he looks to a lot of us off and on. However, there is more to this story.

Joe Biden responded to her comments in The Cut about how he creepily kissed her head without her permission. He claims to have no recollection of the alleged incident.

“Vice President Biden was pleased to support Lucy Flores’s candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Nevada in 2014 and to speak on her behalf at a well-attended public event,” Biden spokesman Bill Russo said in a statement.

“Neither then, nor in the years since, did he or the staff with him at the time have an inkling that Ms. Flores had been at any time uncomfortable, nor do they recall what she describes.”

Ms. Flores has been busy tweeting. Yesterday. Ms. Flores tweeted, “This was an incredibly difficult thing to do, but something that felt necessary. It took a while before I found the words and the support that made me feel like this was finally a story I could tell.”

That is dramatic — very.

Yesterday, she also retweeted a comment about doing something about “Those Guys” running the party. Hmmm…a little bigotry here.

In the tweet she retweeted yesterday afternoon by a Ms. Rocketto, there is a link to another article in The Cut demonizing Biden and unabashedly blasting “white men.”

“When I look at these last decades, I don’t actually see how much we’ve won with a party run by Those Guys. I see how much we’ve lost.” A masterpiece from @rtraister: https://t.co/Itp8BdXWfn — Jess Morales Rocketto (@JessLivMo) March 29, 2019

SET UP TO DEMONIZE ‘OLD WHITE MEN’ WHO ARE NOT PROGRESSIVE ENOUGH?

This is starting to smell like a setup, and it is what the far-left does to everyone they want to obliterate.

Early this morning, hours after Biden responded, Flores was accused of trying to hurt the former vice president since she is a Bernie Sanders supporter. Her response to that, and indirectly Uncle Joe was, “To set the record straight, I haven’t endorsed any presidential candidate including Sanders. But even if I had endorsed someone, that doesn’t erase the multiple pictures, articles & the well known “open secret” abt Biden’s inappropriate behavior. This shld been addressed long ago.”

And, we have to believe the woman! Democrats said so!

Uncle Joe is creepy, but I always thought he was just being the dopey, affectionate old guy. Does he even understand what went on with Harvey Weinstein?

This woman does appear to be biased against “Those Guys” and if we said that about “Those Gals,” we would be in big trouble. She’s referring to old, white men no doubt, and there is bias there.

On the other hand, he is very creepy.