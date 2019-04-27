Creepy Joe Biden is accused of stealing someone’s logo

A Reddit user asked for legal advice on the Reddit legal thread about a logo he said he designed and was stolen by Joe Biden or his staff. Reddit keeps shutting the threads down, on the advice of their legal department.

This is the claim.

These are the two logos.

The thing that makes this plausible is Joe is a notorious plagiarizer.

Biden announced his candidacy for president of the United States in June 1987 in one of his three runs and was considered one of the potentially strongest candidates in the field.

However, in September 1987, newspaper stories stated he had plagiarized a speech by British politician Neil Kinnock. Other allegations of past law school plagiarism and exaggerations of his academic record soon followed.

As it turned out, he was counterfeiting many of his speeches from famous people such as Robert Kennedy and John Kennedy.

Biden withdrew from the race later that month. He has been running for President for over thirty years but then he’s found out and has to bow out. He’s never reached double digits in popularity in any of these contests.