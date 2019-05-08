Creepy Sleepy Joe Biden is calling Trump supporters racists again

Democrats were responsible for the Jim Crow laws but they have successfully convinced half the country it’s the other way around. Joe Biden has nothing to run on so he’s accusing Trump and his supporters of wanting Jim Crow laws. Never mind that percentage-wise, Blacks vote in higher numbers than whites.

Sleepy Uncle Joe has no agenda, a bad history, and he’s a corrupt establishment hack. All he has is name calling.

That’s all he’s got man.

Calling the right names irresponsibly gets a little tiresome.

As these clowns corrupt the vote by making it easy to cheat, Republicans are trying to pass reasonable laws like the ones requiring photo IDs for instance. That is what he says is curtailing the vote.

‘“Folks, last year, 24 states introduced or enacted at least 70 bills to curtail the right the vote. And guess what, mostly directed at ‘people of color.’ You see it. We have Jim Crow sneaking back in. No, I mean it!”

Creepy Joe wants all the “clean, articulate” Black people to vote for him.