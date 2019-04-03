Creepy Uncle Joe Apologizes to the World or Something

Oh, wow, this is a creepy video non-apology offered by the former vice president Joe Biden. He says social norms are changing but getting into peoples’ spaces, especially that of children, has always been creepy.

Uncle Joe doesn’t want to apologize to specific women since that would hurt his re-election chances so instead, he posted this non-apology to no one in particular.

He “heard” the women [sounds like psycho-babble]. Joe says he was “making connections” but, finally, at age 76, he gets it and will be more mindful of peoples’ “personal space.”

Joe wants you to know that it’s not his fault, social norms are changing.

The left loved it, although the Bernie people didn’t respond. Jennifer Rubin, a fake news reporter, loved it.

Thanks, creepy Joe!

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019