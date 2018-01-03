Crime and Terror Operating in Our Communities

We have used car businesses operating throughout our country to support terrorist groups like Hezbollah. Even though the DEA, working with their inter-agency partners, had success with this investigation under Project Cassandra in 2011, this global trade based terror finance scheme needs to be shut down! We need a unity of effort with full information sharing when it comes to national security and public safety matters.

About the author: Derek S. Maltz is the former Agent in Charge of DEA’s Special Operation Division 2005-2014.