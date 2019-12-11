Crimes of Betrayal Against a U.S. Citizen, Carter Page

Carter Page was helping the FBI prior to the Russia-Trump probe. He was an asset for them and the FBI didn’t give that vital information to the FISA court. They pretended he was a potential Russian asset.

They betrayed Carter Page. Think about how terrible that is.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said today, “Surveillance of Carter Page continued even as the FBI gathered information that weakened the assessment of probable cause and made the FISA applications less accurate.”

They knew the Dossier was just an “Internet rumor”, but they violated procedure and refused to tell anyone!

Professor Page will sue and we wish him huge success.

He was interviewed by Hannity on Monday. Last night Shannon Bream had him on and he’s so relieved. It’s been a nightmare for him.