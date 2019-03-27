CRISIS at the Border! 3700 Lawbreakers Caught in ONE DAY!

Contrary to what you are hearing, not all of these people crossing our borders illegally are good people and many are grifters, many will be dependents, many will join gangs, and most will be on welfare. The cartels — criminals — come in with them and are now sending large busloads in daily. There are also six caravans on the way and they are enormous.

Yesterday, CBP caught 3700 in one day. All of those people, whoever they are, will be released. The gangs make sure there are a lot of children so we have to let them in and release them. Almost all are from the hellholes of El Salvador (a narco nation), Honduras, and Guatemala. We are getting their most vulnerable and most dangerous.

Last week, DHS announced that they are out of room at detention centers, and therefore will be RELEASING hundreds of illegal migrants caught at the border each day into the US, simply ordering them to show up later to start their deportation or asylum cases.

They released 24,000 and dropped them off at buses in a couple of weeks time. That was after they released 87,000 the month before. Most don’t even have ankle bracelets and they take them off anyway.

A new caravan of 1,200 – 1,500 Central American migrants is now traveling through Mexico, headed for the U.S. border, even as more and more groups of HUNDREDS at a time are caught by Border Patrol daily.

THE TRAGEDY AND EMERGENCY AT THE BORDER

COO Sanders lists the following about this emergency, this crisis, which is a crisis for the USA and for the victims of these cartels:

We are experiencing a humanitarian crisis along the southern border. It is overwhelming, I don’t know another way to describe it. Some hard facts with regards to what is happening along the border.

In 2008, roughly 90% of the individuals that came across the border were from Mexico. Up until 2011, 90% of the people that came across the border were single adults. That’s a very different demographic to what we are seeing today.

We currently have 12,000 people in custody at Border Patrol stations and Ports of Entry. Of those 12,000 people, roughly 7,000 are family units and 1,300 are unaccompanied children.

In FY17, we had two groups of 100 people or more cross the border. In FY18 that climbed to 13. So far this fiscal year, we have had 93 groups of 100 or more people cross the border.

If you look at our 21-day averages for the month of March, we are on track for 100,000 people to cross the border. Of those 100,000, 58,000 are family units and 9,000 are unaccompanied children. In total, of that 100,000, roughly 35,000 will be children.

Keep in mind that our politicians are lying to us and claiming there is no crisis. These people will turn the USA into the hellhole they left in short order. Do thank dirtbags Pelosi and Schumer.

THE TWEETS

