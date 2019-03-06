Crisis at the Border! Congress Aids Child Sex Traffickers

“We are facing alarming trends in the rising volumes of people illegally crossing our borders or arriving at our ports of entry without documents. This increased flow, the highest in over a decade, presents both a border security and a humanitarian crisis.” ~ Commissioner, Kevin K. McAleenan

Our brave border patrol has been abandoned by our “leaders.” Our nation, our safety has been ignored. The only thing that animates the traitorous Congress is a shrimp in a hijab.

CRISIS AT THE BORDER

The Border Patrol reported this week that the numbers pouring across our borders have gone from 58,000 people in January to 76,000 in February. So far this year, 268,000 people, anonymous people have crossed our borders illegally. It represents a 97% increase from the same time last year.

This doesn’t include the visa overstays and the many more we didn’t catch.

The monthly rate has slowly crept up from 17,000 during President Trump’s third month in office in 2017.

Our laws and the lack of security at the border are responsible for this. We are in essence partnering with cartels.

The spike will continue. Seventy percent are from Central America and we cannot return them quickly if at all. There is no consequence for these individuals crossing our border.

NUMBERS WILL CONTINUE TO RISE, MANY ARE CHILD SEX TRAFFICKERS

Adults with children will not be detained. As a result, over ninety percent of those coming in now are “families.” There is a THREE HUNDRED PERCENT increase in numbers of families coming across. All families will be free, none will be detained. Many of these families are not families.

There are many fraudulent family claims. The child sex traffickers use these children.

AIDING ABUSE

Many of the groups are now dangerously large [over 1300 such groups last year] and many are not youth as they claim.

The drug trafficking organizations are using these groups as diversions so they can pour larger drug loads into our country.

Border Patrol stations can’t handle the situation. Every day, 25 to 40 percent of the Border Patrol’s time is spent addressing humanitarian needs. That leaves them unable to enforce the law.

Medical referrals have increased. About 55 to 63 are sent for medical care each month. About 31,000 will be sent for medical treatment this year. Agents have spent over 57,000 hours [5700 shifts] at a hospital or medical facility at a cost of 2.2 million dollars in Border Patrol salaries. From 2014-2018, Border Patrol has spent 98 million dollars on medical services for illegal immigrants.

Last September, Honduras declared an emergency over mumps, which means they likely have measles too. Then the caravans came and CBP reported two hundred cases of the measles among the people we caught. Why does no one in Congress care? The Republican Senate is about to vote for the Democrat bill to stop the President from declaring a national emergency on the border.

WE ARE PARTNERS OF CARTELS AND TRAFFICKERS

Our laws aid and abet all sex traffickers, child sex traffickers, drug traffickers, and other violence and crime. Many of these ‘families’ crossing illegally are criminals with children they plan to sell into the U.S. sex trafficking market.

U.S. Congresspeople are unwittingly their best advocates.

In addition, Democrats now want foreigners to vote in our elections. That will include the criminals who will vote for the benefit of their felonious enterprises.

It is a crisis.

