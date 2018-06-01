“Crumbs” Pelosi Rails Against the Great Jobs Report

Nancy “Crumbs” Pelosi railed against the jobs report today. It showed the lowest unemployment numbers for blacks ever.

On Friday, the new jobs report was released showing strong economic growth under the Trump administration in May. The United States added 223,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.8 percent. Salaries have gone up 2.7 percent.

The 77-year old demented lady who thinks a savings of a $1,000 is “crumbs”, condemned Republicans in a statement Friday. She said it means little to those suffering from “soaring” costs. It’s not clear what she is talking about.

“May’s jobs report shows that strong employment numbers mean little to the families hit with soaring new costs under the Republicans’ watch.

She went on to blame the Republicans for the soaring costs of Democratic Obamacare. She even blamed the GOP for increases in gas prices.

“Republicans’ cruel, cynical health care sabotage campaign is already spiking families’ premiums by double digits and pushing millions off their coverage, according to the nonpartisan CBO. Big Pharma continues to hoard the benefits of the GOP tax scam, using their handouts to further enrich executives and shareholders instead of lowering prescription drug costs for seniors and sick kids. At the same time, the President’s reckless policies are exploding gas prices, wiping out the few meager gains that some families should have received from the GOP tax scam, as wages remain stagnant.

The gas prices were going up prior to Trump assuming the presidency. If they stop blocking his efforts to open up drilling, it would help. The policies she loves are catering to radical terrorists running Iran into the ground.

Pelosi brought up the “crumbs” of pay increases and bonuses again in her statement.

“From day one, the White House and Republicans in Congress have sold out working and middle class families to further enrich the wealthy and big corporations shipping jobs overseas. Thanks to the massive windfall of the GOP tax scam, Wall Street and wealthy corporations are on track to spend $1 trillion on dividends and stock buybacks while simultaneously announcing tens of thousands of layoffs and shipping jobs overseas and refusing to raise workers’ wages.

According to her, Democrats are committed to doing what Trump is actually doing although they had eight years to do it and didn’t.

“Democrats know that the American people deserve A Better Deal, with Better Jobs, Better Wages and a Better Future. We are committed to creating millions of new good-paying jobs and raising wages, lowering the soaring cost of living for families and giving every American the tools to succeed in the 21st Century economy. Democrats will never stop fighting for the hard-working middle class families who are the backbone of our nation.”

Surely Democrats know she’s a liability? How can anyone vote for her?