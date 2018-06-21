Crying Border Baby Was Never Separated from Mother Who Is No Refugee

A Getty photographer snapped a photo of a crying little girl who was reportedly separated from her mother. The child became the face of the ‘cruel’ separation of child and parent at the border when parents are arrested.

That Getty photo was on the Time cover and shown by CNN and MSNBC thirty-three times.

As it happens, the little girl was never separated from her mother. The mother left her husband, who has a good job in Honduras, abandoned their three other children, and dragged the tiny child on the arduous journey. The baby was just her ticket to get into the U.S.

The cartels tell the parents to bring a kid so they can get to stay in the USA.

She’s a criminal and paid a coyote $6,000. Mother and child are in McAllen and they are fine. This woman plans to claim refugee status. She is no refugee, just wants a good job.

The Daily Mail reports:

He [the husband Denis Javier Varela Hernandez] revealed that his wife had previously mentioned her wish to go to the United States for a ‘better future’ but did not tell him nor any of their family members that she was planning to make the trek.

‘I didn’t support it. I asked her, why? Why would she want to put our little girl through that? But it was her decision at the end of the day.’

He said that Sandra had always wanted to experience ‘the American dream’ and hoped to find a good job in the States.

Denis, who works as a captain at a port on the coast of Puerto Cortes, explained that things back home were fine but not great and that his wife was seeking political asylum.

He said that Sandra set out on the 1,800-mile journey with the baby girl on June 3, at 6 am, and he has not heard from her since.

‘I never got the chance to say goodbye to my daughter and now all I can do is wait’, he said, adding that he hopes they are either granted political asylum or are sent back home.

She is seeking asylum from what? Her husband has a good job and she abandoned three of her children. The couple has three other children, son Wesly, 14, and daughters Cindy, 11, and Brianna, six. She only brought the baby on the dangerous trip to get into the U.S.

The father said he has a good job and would never risk his life to make the journey. He said people are leaving to get better jobs in the United States.

How does that make them refugees? They are illegal aliens, economic migrants.