CT Appellate Court Upholds $1.35B Judgment Against Alex Jones

The Connecticut Appellate Court upheld the $1.35 billion judgment against Ales Jones in the Sandy Hook hoax trial.

Sandy Hook was one of the most horrible cases I’ve ever seen. Inexplicably, Jones kept telling his readers it was a false flag. He eventually apologized, but some of the parents of the murdered children did not forgive him. The parents of these beautiful children are sympathetic. The killer was a mentally deranged youth whose mother unwittingly fed into his illness. The father and the killer’s brother left the home. The father apologized to the parents and was forgiven.

As a result of this case, Jones is likely never to pay this loan off and will face lawsuits and judgments for the remainder of his life.

His studio will be sold to pay off part of the loan. The parents wanted the rights to his name, but that seems to be in limbo. The parents said they were hounded and threatened by people who believed Jones’s false flag stories.

If you go online and google Sandy Hook, you will find many who still believe Sandy Hook never happened.

The Court ruled the judgment was appropriate.

The Connecticut Court ruled that the judgment was appropriate and proportionate to the willful noncompliance and misconduct in repeatedly failing to produce critical documents that the plaintiffs needed to prosecute their case and making highly confidential information about the plaintiffs available on the Internet.

It stated further:

The plaintiffs had no responsibility, as the defendants claimed, to prove the cause of the harm they suffered, as the effect of the trial court’s default order was to conclusively establish the defendant’s liability, thereby leaving the plaintiffs with only the burden of establishing their damages.

The trial court did not abuse its discretion in denying the remittitur, as the evidence was sufficient to support the jury’s damages award, which did not shock the sense of justice in light of testimony by all of the plaintiffs about the mental anguish and emotional harm they suffered as a result of death threats and harassment conveyed to them through social media, by mail and in person that stemmed from the defendants’ lies that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

The conduct forming the basis of the plaintiffs’ CUTPA claim, namely, the defendants’ dissemination of lies about the school shooting, did not constitute the conduct of any trade or commerce within the meaning of CUTPA, as the underlying motivation of the defendants’ speech was to generate profit through the sale of products to their audience, and the plaintiffs did not allege that they were harmed by the defendants’ advertising, marketing or sale of those products; accordingly, the judgments were reversed as to the plaintiffs’ CUTPA claim.

“Truth is so vital to our world.” Mother of 6-year-old boy murdered at Sandy Hook tells Alex Jones to his face she and her son are real. pic.twitter.com/FFtSTClqWL — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 2, 2022

Alex Jones responded here. The court decision is here.

