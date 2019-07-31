Cummings Must Be Racist, He Called Baltimore “Drug-Infested”

By
S.Noble
-
1

The MSM and Democrats claim the President is racist for calling Baltimore — West Baltimore — “rat and rodent-infested,” but Elijah Cummings used the words, “drug-infested,” in 1999 to describe Baltimore. He has done nothing effective to help the area.

Elijah must be racist.

The hysteria over the President’s non-racist tweets is manufactured. I used to think the MSM was an arm of the Democrat Party but it now seems to be directing the party. In any case, they are one.

There is NO reason for no high school students to pass math in 13 schools or for no students to pass language arts in 5 schools. As an educator, I worked with very learning disabled children and children with other significant issues, and we got all of them to read and do basic mathematics. I’ve worked with gang kids. Don’t tell me they can’t learn.

CUMMINGS WON’T WORK ON THE PROBLEM WITH TRUMP

Elijah Cummings would not tour a Baltimore Housing and Urban Development (HUD) facility with HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

Carson was a resident and doctor in Baltimore and said the poverty and living conditions led to serious health problems.

“We had large numbers of people with asthma because of the mold and some of the environmental issues [here], so, you know, that was a problem for me,” Carson said, “and it stayed on my mind a lot and somehow … I end up as the Secretary of HUD and [now] we can actually deal with these issues.”

To fix the problems in Baltimore, Carson said people need to stop the “animosity” towards each other and “work together.”

“I’ve talked to the president over the last couple of days about what [we can] do for Baltimore,” Carson said. “He’s very willing to work with people here in Baltimore, including with Elijah Cummings.”

The President wants to “help the people.”

The MSM hit pieces about the Baltimore tweets by the President are starting to die out since the truth about Baltimore has become obvious. Coincidence? Perhaps.

There was a hit piece on the Kushners, claiming they own one or more of the hovels. We don’t know if it’s true or what the story is, but it came from the AP. The truth is Democrats have been in charge since the 1930s.

SOME INTERESTING TWEETS

Especially look at the first one and the one by OANN.

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply