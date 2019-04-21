Cummings wants to impeach so Trump isn’t ‘Emboldened’ to destroy us

We listened to horrible Elijah Cummings so you don’t have to. Basically, he wants to go ahead with impeachment, claiming some of the President’s comments in public, railing against Mueller and the FBI are impeachable offenses. The only thing holding him back is he wants more dirt on him.

“This document, the Mueller document, has now left us with a roadmap to go forward. I think he basically said to us as a Congress, ‘it’s up to you to take this further with regard to obstruction and the other matters that might come up.’”

Cummings said the President will be “emboldened” if Democrats “do nothing.”

The far-left representative thinks the President is destroying our DEMOCRACY [we live in a Republic]. Cummings, head of the Houe Oversight Committee, wants to examine the President’s finances, and he wants to know why Barr said things that have no relationship to what is in the report.

Huh? Barr said exactly what was in the report. There is no collusion and Mueller couldn’t pull the plug on obstruction, so he – Barr – did with Rosenstein’s guidance.

The only thing holding Cummings back from impeachment is some people still think the President isn’t destroying our democracy [Republic]. They want to convince people he is destroying the ‘democracy’ since they don’t think we are smart enough to make our own decisions.

“The American people — a lot of them clearly still don’t believe that President Trump is doing things to destroy our democracy and has done a lot of things very poorly,” Cummings said. “And so I think that number one, we need to make sure the Congress has all the information and then we need to be able to have the public know that information so that they can see that they have a president that basically has been about the business, I think, of doing great harm not only to our country but to our democracy.”

Before you read the next two paragraphs, it is important for you to know Cummings is a Marxist.

Cummings said that President Trump was doing “great harm not only to our country but to our democracy” as president.

“We’re in a fight for the soul of our democracy,” he said. “No doubt about it.”

The truth is Democrats are in a fight for one-party socialist rule. They want to destroy the Republic.