Cuomo & De Blasio couldn’t be bothered going to an important 9/11 ceremony

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, aka Sandinista Bill, and Governor Andrew Cuomo, couldn’t be bothered attending a 9/11 memorial ceremony for those who died from 9/11 related illness. The ceremony was to open a new memorial.

The quotes come via the NY Post.

“They should have been here and it’s unacceptable that they’re not,” said Maureen Fritz, who attended the 10:30 a.m. event in honor of her brother, firefighter William Gormley, who died in 2016 of 9/11-related illness.

“They ought to be ashamed of themselves . . . They should not be reelected at all because that’s not how you treat your citizens, your first responders.”

DE BLASIO WAS GETTING COFFEE AND CUOMO WAS BUSY

While he was too busy to go to the Memorial Glade ceremony, de Blasio found time to go to Brooklyn for his morning coffee and regular workout in Park Slope Thursday morning.

Cuomo had been expected to deliver a speech at the dedication, but canceled it at the last minute, organizers said. Instead, he sent the counsel to the governor, Alphonso David, while he hunkered down in Albany.

A Cuomo spokeswoman said the governor never planned to attend the dedication but insisted he supported The Glade. Richard Azzopardi said his boss “was always going to be in Albany dealing with end of session issues.” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul also failed to attend, and instead attended a capital region women’s luncheon, the Post reported.

Michelle Holfester, whose husband Det. William Holfester died in 2008 at 43 from cancer-related to Ground Zero, wasn’t buying the excuses.

“They should have been here, that’s the bottom line,” she said. “We’re here where are they? They’ve seen through the years what’s been going on the suffering with the men and women that lost their lives post 9/11 … It’s not a good picture. It doesn’t look good you know.”

Did anyone think these two actually cared about any of the victims? They care about themselves.