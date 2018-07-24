Cuomo Trashes Trump in PR, Wants Feds to Give Them 94 Billion Dollars

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday compared President Trump‘s immigration policies [he’s following the law] to “a jihad.”

“This administration is on a crusade against people who they do not consider original Americans,” Cuomo said. “…what they’ve done at the border is an example, what they’ve done in Puerto Rico,” Cuomo continued.

Prior to his jihad speech Monday, he traveled to PR to trash the President and pander to the Puerto Rican voter in New York. He is sending a lot of New York taxpayer money to PR in the name of relief. It’s all to get himself re-elected.

WAMC claimed the governor spent “a couple of days helping to rebuild some of the 70,000 homes that were destroyed, along with student volunteers from the City and State University systems.”

Does anyone actually believe that guy is helping rebuild homes?

CUOMO WANTS TRUMP TO SEND $94 BILLION TO PR

The New York governor said Puerto Rico asked for $94 billion in aid, but so far have received just $5 billion in loans.

“That is disgraceful,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo must have forgotten the more than US$20 billion a year in federal funds we send, along with all the food and medicine we sent after the hurricane. The President even sent a general to lead the relief efforts because PR’s corrupt officials were stealing the supplies.

As Panama Post reports, their problems are about more than free money:

The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico has $70 billion in debt outstanding (with nearly $30 billion more in underfunded pensions); half the population is on public assistance; it has a 14 percent unemployment rate; and roughly 900 murders occur every year. They face the very real possibility of their credit rating being downgraded to junk status, and the debt load per citizen is estimated to be 10 times that of any other state and thousands of residents (mostly professionals) are leaving the island each year for greener pastures in the good old U.S. of A.

The problem with PR is residents pay nothing to the federal government and it’s easier to live off government assistance. They have no stake in the federal government and the local government is corrupt.

