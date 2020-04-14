Cuomo’s NY COVID Policy-Feed Convicted Violent Felon Beats & Robs 62-Year-Old Man

Last month Gov. Cuomo freed 1,100 prisoners from jail. The goal was to, in the midst of this pandemic, allow for a release of some inmates. That “compassionate” approach theorized a lack of “social distancing” could make high risk and nonviolent men over 60 years old more susceptible to the virus.

“Wherever we can get people out of jails, out of prisons, now, we are,” Cuomo declared as he announced the releases, noting that he was springing “people who are in jails because they violated parole for non-serious reasons.”

Apparently nobody got the memo on Daniel Vargas. This fellow sported a record of over a dozen priors including assault, robbery, weapons possessions. and burglary. Last week Vargas predictably returned to his old ways.

He’s now being held on $50,000 bail on new charges of robbery, grand larceny, and assault. Daniel allegedly attacked an elderly man, who was leaving a bodega in The Bronx, shortly after 8 a.m.

According to the complaint, Vargas demanded the victim’s money and assaulted him when he refused, eventually stealing $80. As of now, the older gentleman won’t take his cash back, for fear it’s carrying COVID-19.

Given the deadly gamble, Gov. Cuomo took last year with the implementation of “no cash bail reform”, New Yorkers could consider themselves lucky Vargas was held on $50,000.

Yup that’s a very low bar, but low bars are kinda how things roll in the Empire State nowadays. Just ask the 62-year-old fellow in the Bronx, who was beaten and robbed because, in large part, as Gov. Cuomo candidly proclaimed, “Wherever we can get people out of jails, out of prisons, now we are…”.