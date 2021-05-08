Cyberattack forces closure of section of 5500 mile pipeline









A new world survey of world government leaders claims they found the U.S. is more dangerous to democracy than Russia or China. This is how warped the world is. Maoist China has made it clear they want to take over the world. They are constantly breaking into government and private enterprises. Perhaps they are behind this most recent one. Both China and Russia are human rights abusers.

Here are some of the cyberattacks we have been experiencing:

THIS WEEK’S ATTACK

A cyberattack forced the temporary shut down of one of the US’s largest pipelines Friday. There are serious concerns over the vulnerabilities in the nation’s critical infrastructure.

The operator, Colonial Pipeline, which transports more than 100 million gallons of gasoline and other fuel daily from Houston to the New York Harbor, according to its website, said it learned of the cyberattack on Friday, causing them to pause operations.

“In response, we proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations, and affected some of our IT systems,” the company said in a statement.

Colonial said it engaged a third-party cybersecurity firm to launch an investigation into the “nature and scope of this incident” and also contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies.

Cybersecurity has been a major focus following two alarming incidents — the SolarWinds intrusion campaign by alleged Russian hackers that compromised nine US agencies and dozens of private organizations, and the Chinese-linked hack of Microsoft Exchange server vulnerabilities that exposed tens of thousands of systems worldwide — as well as a high-profile, though unsuccessful, cyberattack in Florida earlier this year that sought to compromise a water treatment plant.

It wouldn’t shock me if our CIA did it.

Related