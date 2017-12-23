D.C. Swamp Critter Rises to Defend FBI Lawyer Friend

Former and disgraced FBI Director Jim Comey leaked confidential memos he wrote allegedly describing a conversation he had with the President. Those notes and comments he made during congressional testimony led to far-fetched allegations of obstruction of justice against the President. Comey is now out defending his good friend who is a top suspect in FBI leaks — James Baker. Baker was recently reassigned.

Sadly, we are now at a point in our political life when anyone can be attacked for partisan gain. James Baker, who is stepping down as FBI General Counsel, served our country incredibly well for 25 years & deserves better. He is what we should all want our public servants to be. — James Comey (@Comey) December 23, 2017

For what his comments are worth, since he is a leaker himself. While he seemed concerned about Trump wishing he wouldn’t go too hard on Lt. Gen. Flynn, Comey had no real problem with Loretta Lynch telling him to not call the Clinton email scandal an investigation, but rather a matter. He also said the FBI did not have records of the highly suspect tarmac meeting between Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch, but records have turned up after Judicial Watch FOIA’d them.

It is also interesting to not that it was revealed by the hill that, besides agent Peter Strzok, at least three agents were involved in editing of the Comey draft exonerating Hillary Clinton and one of them was James Baker.

In a report by The Washington Post, Comey was described as close to Baker. Comey asked him to be his general counsel.

Politico reported Friday evening that Baker reportedly had contacts with Mother Jones editor David Corn around the time Mother Jones reported on details of the anti-Trump Russian dossier put together by Fusion GPS on behalf of the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC.

Corn, a sketchy guy, said Baker was not the source for the dossier article.

If nothing else, once a bad actor gets into a role, incestuous relations become apparent. It doesn’t mean they’re all guilty but it looks bad.

While lawyers play an important role, why are they leading the FBI instead of actual agents who worked their way up?