DACA lawyers are going directly after the weak link Chief Justice Roberts

The far-left lawyers are fighting to enshrine DACA and DAPA into constitutional law, are going after the man the right see as the weak link — Justice Roberts. They want to keep it going and set a hardened precedent.

The case is clear-cut. DACA and DAPA are unconstitutional, period. The lawyers, however, seek to deflect by claiming the President’s reasons for rescinding the Obama rule are not “genuine.”

This is how they won with the Census question that asked if those completing the forms are citizens. Chief Justice John Roberts was the weak link and might well be again, even in so clear a case as this.

The lawyers are using Justice Robert’s own words from a Supreme Court census ruling in June. Roberts, no fan of the President’s, sided with the court’s four liberals to cast the decisive vote against the Trump administration plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

“Lifting a page from Roberts’ decision ripping apart the justification for the census question, the new challengers suggest the administration’s reasons for rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are not “true” or “genuine.” Instead, they argue, using language from the census case, the reasons were “pretextual” and would require the justices “to exhibit a naiveté” to buy what the administration is selling,” CNN.com reported.

Roberts allowed the unconstitutional Obamacare to go through with illogical reasoning and ignored the State’s original case.

The President ignored the laws on the books and said it would be unconstitutional. He ignored Congress.