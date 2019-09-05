#DaftDems Absolutely best clips of the CNN Climate Town Hall

After their first-time-ever seven-hour town hall last night, CNN will do it again. They will partner with the Marxist HRC (Human Rights Campaign) to hold a town hall with Democratic presidential candidates about LGBT issues. It will be next month in Los Angeles.

Will the network also consider 2020 Democratic town halls on topics such as crisis at the border or the opioid crisis?

JOE, THE LEADING CANDIDATE, WAS TERRIBLE

Stumbling, bumbling Joe, who most critics say was incoherent, vague, cowardly, and evasive, responded poorly to questions about climate policy last night.

And his blood vessels were popping.

This next clip exposes classic Joe. No one knows what he’s talking about because he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Biden lied and claimed the fossil fuel executive is not a fossil fuel executive.

KAMALA IS AFTER THE BURGERS

SPARTACUS DREW LAUGHTER

BERNIE HAS A WORLDWIDE EUGENIC, BABY KILLING PROGRAM

Baby killer Bernie is talking about eugenics, just like Hitler. He wants to kill the unborn worldwide. If there is a Hell, he’ll probably get to go there.

YANG WANTS TO ‘BUYBACK’ OUR CARS, THE ONES WE NEVER BOUGHT FROM HIM

Andrew Yang is going to ‘buyback’ our gas-powered cars and wants to stop us from eating meat.

WARREN WILL DESTROY THE ECONOMY

She will control everything, literally everything.

Big Chief Warren talked about native lands and thinks Native Americans are her “brothers and sisters.”

ALL THE DEMOCRATS WERE TERRIBLE

THE NEW BUZZWORD FOR THE WEEK IS ‘EXISTENTIAL THREAT’