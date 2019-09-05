DaftDems Absolutely best clips of the CNN Climate Town Hall

After their first-time-ever seven-hour town hall last night, CNN will do it again. They will partner with the Marxist HRC (Human Rights Campaign) to hold a town hall with Democratic presidential candidates about LGBT issues. It will be next month in Los Angeles.

Will the network also consider 2020 Democratic town halls on topics such as crisis at the border or the opioid crisis?

JOE, THE LEADING CANDIDATE, WAS TERRIBLE

Stumbling, bumbling Joe, who most critics say was incoherent, vague, cowardly, and evasive, responded poorly to questions about climate policy last night.

And his blood vessels were popping.

Biden’s left eye is totally bloody. pic.twitter.com/3InLWMdfJk — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) September 5, 2019

This next clip exposes classic Joe. No one knows what he’s talking about because he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Absolutely the best 30 seconds of the CNN Climate town hall.

A must watch.

So beautiful.

This is art.

Never change, Joepic.twitter.com/n5CYwlinnq — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 5, 2019

Biden lied and claimed the fossil fuel executive is not a fossil fuel executive.

KAMALA IS AFTER THE BURGERS

Kamala Harris says Americans need to be “educated about the effect of our eating habits on our environment,” and says she would change the dietary guidelines to reduce the amount of red meat you can eat. #ClimateTownHall pic.twitter.com/XqcFzLv479 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 4, 2019

SPARTACUS DREW LAUGHTER

WATCH: CNN town hall audience laughs when Spartacus (Cory Booker) says he will win the presidency in 2020. #ClimateTownHall pic.twitter.com/OjYJ74SSlv — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) September 5, 2019

BERNIE HAS A WORLDWIDE EUGENIC, BABY KILLING PROGRAM

Baby killer Bernie is talking about eugenics, just like Hitler. He wants to kill the unborn worldwide. If there is a Hell, he’ll probably get to go there.

Democrat Voter: There are too many humans on earth. Bernie: I agree. We need to fund abortions to poor, third world countries. This is absolutely horrifying. pic.twitter.com/B2SBT053mz — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 5, 2019

YANG WANTS TO ‘BUYBACK’ OUR CARS, THE ONES WE NEVER BOUGHT FROM HIM

Andrew Yang is going to ‘buyback’ our gas-powered cars and wants to stop us from eating meat.

WARREN WILL DESTROY THE ECONOMY

Elizabeth Warren says she supports a carbon tax, which would increase gas prices, the cost of household goods, and monthly energy bills. Democrats are fighting for the radical left – they aren’t fighting for middle-class families. pic.twitter.com/AZxZvqJWPN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 5, 2019

She will control everything, literally everything.

Elizabeth Warren and the radical Green New Deal Democrats have their eyes set on Americans’ straws, cheeseburgers, and light bulbs to “change our energy consumption.” And that’s just the beginning! pic.twitter.com/nq5b6fCi9q — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 5, 2019

Big Chief Warren talked about native lands and thinks Native Americans are her “brothers and sisters.”

Did Elizabeth Warren already forget about her DNA test? pic.twitter.com/sME6Gm5TWf — The Rebel (@RebelNewsOnline) September 5, 2019

ALL THE DEMOCRATS WERE TERRIBLE

Democrats’ CNN climate town hall goes off the rails pic.twitter.com/PfUAoP2WOp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 5, 2019

THE NEW BUZZWORD FOR THE WEEK IS ‘EXISTENTIAL THREAT’