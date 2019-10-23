“Damning, Brutal, Explosive” Testimony by Bill Taylor Was 100% GOSSIP

On Tuesday, William Taylor gave his ‘stunning‘ testimony that they expect will lead to President Trump’s final reckoning. At least that’s what the media suggests. The testimony was devastating, brutal, damning, explosive, and it was the smoking gun, according to the MSM.

Bill Taylor, the top American diplomat to Ukraine, testified about an alleged quid pro quo involving Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

THE NY TIMES ADMITS THE TRUTH

The New York Times published an article on Wednesday that suggests otherwise. In the story of the ‘Envoy’s Damning Account,’ the author writes:

“Mr. Taylor neither described any direct conversation with Mr. Trump himself nor made any reference to documents or recordings that would explicitly implicate the president. Instead, he provided a road map for investigators by quoting others around Mr. Trump describing his actions and statements,” the piece reads.

In other words, he had no direct information nor did he have evidence implicating the President. Basically, he’s been gossiping with people around the President and could possibly be whistleblower one or two.

Whistleblower one had no direct knowledge but did have a collection of newspaper articles. He spoke with whistleblower two who allegedly had some direct knowledge, but we’re still waiting to find out WHAT!

The whistleblowers are really just leakers.

The Times reported that Taylor “provided a road map for investigators by quoting others around Mr. Trump describing his actions and statements.”

A road map quoting others is hardly evidence of anything, especially since there are a whole lot of nasty people who have been around the President betraying him.

These crazy leftists are presenting hearsay as fact.

BIG LEAK IS 4TH HAND INFORMATION

Can you make a stronger case than that which Rep. Zeldin is describing in this next clip? It’s 4th-hand information and when you get to the end it’s not anything impeachable. [How dare they insult our intelligence]

The big substantive reference to “Biden” in Taylor’s opening (pg 12) leaked by Dems was 4th HAND INFO! Taylor says Morrison told him that Sondland told Morrison that POTUS told Sondland that POTUS told Zelensky. From this AM outside Schiff’s secret Capitol basement bunker: pic.twitter.com/JLt3LdstHK — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 23, 2019

Taylor is a disgrace and should be fired.