Damning Strzok-Page Texts Show Potential Civil Liberties Violations

Hours after Jim Comey was fired, counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok sent what looks like a very damning text to his lover, FBI attorney Lisa Page. This report comes via Catherine Herridge of Fox News.

Strzok and Page were discussing whether to open a “case” in a “formal, chargeable way” two hours after Comey was fired. On May 9, 2017, Strzok wrote: “We need to open the case we’ve been waiting on now while Andy is acting.”

Andy is Andy McCabe, then-Deputy Director of the FBI and Lisa Page’s boss.

Page answered Strzok back, “We need to lock in [redacted]. In a formal chargeable way. Soon.”

Strzok said, “I agree. I’ve been pushing and I’ll reemphasize with Bill [likely Bill Priestap, then head of the FBI’s counterintelligence.]

This text means a lot more now that we know there was no evidence of collusion as of May 2017 when Jim Comey was fired. [Page provided that information in mid-July to the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees.]

It is not clear what the “case” is but it could be that these rogue agents decided to go for obstruction upon the firing of Jim Comey.

CIVIL LIBERTIES VIOLATION

Strzok wouldn’t answer that question during testimony which led Rep. Ratcliffe [R-TX] to say, as a former U.S. attorney, “that whoever is the subject of that case that was opened — now that Andy is acting — and whoever you and Ms. Page talked about needing to be locked in soon in a formal chargeable way, well, they would have had their civil liberties violated. They would have been deprived of due process.”

Was the President deprived of his civil liberties? Were they just inventing cases?

Neither Page nor Strzok has explained what the “case” was. It could have been Russia collusion, obstruction, or another matter.

It also looks like the collusion probe was always a pretense.

It sounds like Strzok will need the nearly half-million dollars he’s collected on GoFundMe for his defense. McCabe ran a similar funding operation. He’ll need it too.

It appears the FBI abused the FISA process to get warrants.

Freedom of the Press Foundation, through FOIA, just uncovered a DOJ practice of surveilling journalists with a secret process to obtain FISA warrants.

The FISA process needs to be closely examined. Maybe the FISA court needs to go. It’s a rogue court not monitored by anyone. That sounds unconstitutional, and inviting corruption.