Dan Crenshaw Reminds Us of the Real Meaning of Memorial Day

By
S.Noble
-
0

Rep. Dan Crenshaw is a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye in service to his country. He also lost friends in service to America. He reminds us of why we honor this day by paying tribute last night remembering his lost military brothers.

The representative from Texas says, “Enjoy your Memorial Day and let us remember why we celebrate. We celebrate the lives of the heroes we have lost. Never Forget!

On April 20th, he explained why we live in the greatest era in human history. Watch this powerful short clip.

