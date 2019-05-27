Dan Crenshaw Reminds Us of the Real Meaning of Memorial Day

Rep. Dan Crenshaw is a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye in service to his country. He also lost friends in service to America. He reminds us of why we honor this day by paying tribute last night remembering his lost military brothers.

The representative from Texas says, “Enjoy your Memorial Day and let us remember why we celebrate. We celebrate the lives of the heroes we have lost. Never Forget!

Charles Keating IV. “Chuck Heavy”. His laugh was contagious. Life of the party. He was killed placing himself in danger so that his Team wouldn’t have to. Navy Cross recipient. Epic hero, husband, son, brother. pic.twitter.com/uFj0ROOnSb — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Brett Marihugh. The most motivating and entertaining guy in our BUD/S class. Told stories for hours about his time as a cop before he joined. He pretended to be a doctor so he could visit my hospital room in Afghanistan and check up on me after I got hit by an IED. pic.twitter.com/OzraXYQDp4 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Tom Fouke. My old roommate. Dear friend. The gentlest big guy I ever knew. He raised an Argentine Horned frog named Lester when we lived together. Loved life, loved Metallica. World would be a better place with him in it. pic.twitter.com/xX7z0DsFIm — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Brad Cavner. Cool, collected, and a great operator. Brad taught me to shoot left-handed after I lost my right eye, and spent countless hours getting my CQC skills back up to speed. “It’s about the Brotherhood.” pic.twitter.com/a7aFMbZRD9 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Kevin Ebbert. My roommate in BUD/S. One of the smartest, most capable, kindest SEALs I ever knew. Skilled medic, loving husband. Missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/FyKdSxf3Kx — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Dave Warsen. All American. Spent a lot of time together on our deployment to Afghanistan. When not on missions, we’d hit the volleyball court (half sand, half rocks). Strongest guy in the platoon, and also the happiest. Truly loved and missed. pic.twitter.com/Ufq7flyzOk — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Pat Feeks. One of the best JTACs out there. Best story teller I ever met (those who knew him will understand!). Loyal friend, husband, brother, and son. He always showed up when you asked him to. pic.twitter.com/p2sjVNPX8t — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Brendan Looney. Did our first deployment together at SEAL Team 3. One of the best and most respected leaders on the Team. Husband, son, and brother. “Be Strong. Be accountable. Never complain.” pic.twitter.com/TsIuRPOkem — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

